Rather than a sophomore slump, Washington’s Jake Browning is enjoying a sophomore jump that has put him among the elite quarterbacks in the country. He leads FBS quarterbacks in passing efficiency.

Before Jake Browning’s recent spate of stellar performances, Chris Petersen had a feeling last year Washington might have a budding star at quarterback when he often stumbled at the beginning of his college football career.

“Sometimes you know early,” the Huskies coach said. “You might not see it all on the field, but you see how a guy prepares. You start to get a feel for that pretty quickly.

“You also get a sense of what their feel for the game is — how they feel the game. It’s very hard to teach the feel of the game. We can teach schemes and where the ball should go, but the feel comes like that (snapping his fingers). Then all of sudden he’s anticipating throws.”

Petersen knows a thing or two about coaching quarterbacks. During his eight-year tenure at Boise State he guided Kellen Moore, who won more games (going 50-3) and had the highest winning percentage (.943) of any quarterback in NCAA Division I FBS history.

Even though the Huskies were 2-5 in Browning’s first seven Pac-12 games, Petersen admired his approach to the game. He liked the way the young quarterback practiced and responded to criticism and coaching.

But there was something else. Browning has an intangible that is difficult to describe. Some people say the defining trait in greatness is the so-called “It Factor.”

Petersen sees their point.

“We tell guys we can’t coach you if you don’t do what we tell you to do,” he said. “But we also can’t coach you if you only do what we tell you to do. It’s that combination of things that you have to see. Does this guy have a feel for the game?

“So when you have that in a guy, you can teach him the other stuff. He just has to get experience.’

That, in a nutshell, sums up Browning. Rather than a sophomore slump, the 6-foot-2, 209-pounder is enjoying a sophomore jump that has placed him among the elite quarterbacks in the country.

After guiding No. 9 Washington to three nonconference blowout victories, Browning leads all FBS quarterbacks in passing efficiency (206.9). His 71.6 completion percentage ranks sixth in the nation.

Browning is third in the nation with 12 passing touchdowns. His five-TD performance in a 59-14 romp over Idaho in Week 2 tied a school record. After throwing four touchdowns last week in a 41-3 thrashing of FCS team Portland State, Browning has the most passing TDs (nine) by a Huskies quarterback in back-to-back games.

UW faces a tougher test Saturday night, visiting Arizona for its Pac-12 opener.

Confidence and command.

That’s how teammates describe the 20-year-old Browning.

Few questioned the leadership skills of the high-school phenom who set a national prep record with 229 career touchdown passes while going 44-2 at Folsom (Calif.) High.

He enrolled early at UW and won the starting job weeks before the 2015 opener at Boise State. Still, he needed time to develop as a college quarterback.

“Not that he didn’t before, but this year he’s taking more control of the huddle,” senior guard Jake Eldrenkamp said.

Browning’s top offseason priority was becoming more accurate with downfield throws. In the 48-13 opening win against Rutgers, he connected with receiver Chico McClatcher downfield for a 43-yard touchdown.

In that game the Huskies also scored on long connections between Browning and receiver John Ross III that covered 50 and 38 yards.

“The thing I see is Jake having more control of the offense and taking advantage of what the defense is giving him,” Ross said. “That’s what happened on our first touchdown. He saw something, made the right check and made a perfect throw.”

Could Browning have made that play last year? Probably not. But UW didn’t necessarily allow him to improvise and audible then.

“We didn’t really ask him to do that because there’s a lot on that guy’s plate anyway,” Petersen said. “You got to be pretty comfortable with what you’re doing out there and have a command and that takes a lot of hours and games, which we kind of have that under our belt now that we can do more stuff like that.”

Browning estimates he watches about two hours of video each day privately, which has become a respected trait among his peers.

“Whatever defenses throw at him, you’re not going to fool him,” McClatcher said.