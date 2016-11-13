Despite three straight losses to Arizona State, Washington is a 24.5-point favorite over the slumping Sun Devils that's riding a four-game losing streak.

When/where: 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Husky Stadium (Fox, 1000 AM, 97.7 FM).

Coach: Todd Graham is 39-24 (.619) in his fifth season with the Sun Devils. He is 88-53 (.624) in 10 years as a head coach including a 7-6 (.538) record at Rice (2006), 36-17 (.679) during a four-year stay at Tulsa (2007-10) and a 6-6 (.500) record at Pittsburgh (2011) before taking over at ASU. Graham is 3-0 against Washington, including ASU’s 24-10 win two years ago at Husky Stadium.

Record: 5-5 overall, 2-5 in conference (t-4th in Pac-12 South).

Early line: UW is a 24.5-point favorite.

Last season: Arizona State recovered from a 17-0 deficit before shutting down the Huskies, rediscovering their offense and claiming a 27-17 victory on Nov. 14, 2015 at Sun Devil Stadium. The Sun Devils withstood a 405 yard passing performance from UW’s Jake Browning. They intercepted three of his passes and forced four turnovers – all in the fourth quarter. UW also had drives stall at the ASU 35, 36 and 42.

Last week: Arizona State lost 49-26 last Thursday at home to Utah. The Sun Devils led 13-0 after the first quarter and was down 21-20 at halftime. They fell apart in the second half and was outscored 28-8.

Star players:

QB Manny Wilkins, a 6-foot-3 and 190-pound sophomore, started the season’s first five games but suffering a high-ankle sprain in an Oct. 1 loss at USC. He missed two of the next four games. Wilkins returned last week and threw for 309 yards while completing 19 of 31 attempts. However, he was intercepted twice and had just once touchdown pass. Wilkins ranks sixth in the Pac-12 in passing efficiency.

RB Kallen Ballage, a 6-3 and 230-pound junior, had a night to remember on Sept. 10 when he ran for seven touchdowns and had a TD reception to tie the NCAA record with eight TDs against Texas Tech. He has 514 rushing yards and 13 TDs. Ballage had 92 rushing yards and 2 TDs against Washington last year.

RB Demario Richard, a 5-10 and 220-pound junior, leads ASU with 534 rushing yards. However, he’s tallied just 39 total in the past three games.

WR Tim White, a 5-11 and 185-pound senior, leads ASU in receptions (49) and receiving yards (623).

K Zane Gonzalez is the FBS record holder for most career field goals (95). He’s tied for lead in the nation with 22 FGs. He’s converted 6 of 7 attempts from at least 50 yards, including a 59-yarder – the longest kick of the year. No one else has made more than three 50-yard FGs.



By the numbers:

1 – Wins needed by Arizona State to become bowl eligible and continue a five-year postseason streak that began in 2011.

4 – Consecutive losses for the Sun Devils, which matches longest losing streak since Graham’s first year in 2012.

11 – Sacks allowed by Arizona State in last week’s loss to Utah. ASU leads the Pac-12 with 33 sacks allowed.

387.4 – Passing yards allowed by ASU, which ranks last among 128 FBS teams.