Latest CFP rankings: Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, Washington in top 4; Michigan at 5.

With less than a week remaining before the all-important final College Football Playoff ranking, the Washington Huskies received some good news and a cryptic warning about their playoff chances.

First the good news, UW moved up one spot in the CFP committee rankings to No. 4 after crushing cross-state rival Washington State in last week’s Apple Cup to claim the Pac-12 North title.

It’s the highest position in the rankings and a return to the spot Washington held in Week 11 before losing to USC three weeks ago and dropping to sixth. After two blowout wins, including a 44-18 victory over Arizona State, the Huskies are back among the top four in the country.

On Tuesday, in the next to last ranking, the CFP committee slotted Alabama (12-0) at No. 1 followed by No. 2 Ohio State (11-1) and No. 3 Clemson (11-1).

The major intrigue in this week’s ranking was how the committee would sort out the log jam among the three two-loss Big Ten teams.

After Washington (11-1), Michigan (10-2) is fifth then Wisconsin (10-2) sixth and Penn State (10-2) seventh. Wisconsin and Penn State play Saturday in the Big Ten championship game.

Meanwhile, the Huskies face Colorado, which moved up a spot to No. 8 in the CFP ranking, in Friday’s Pac-12 title game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

Considering its No. 4 spot in the CFP poll, UW seemingly needs to beat Colorado to secure a spot in the semifinals.

However, CFP commitee chairman Kirby Hocutt fired off an ominous warnings to UW fans.

“The separation between Washington at No. 4 and Michigan at No. 5 is extremely small,” he said. “We’ve said there’s a lot to like about Washington over the course of this year. We saw them with a quality win this past weekend. The strength of schedule as I’ve said before has been a concern (and) continues to be a concern for us, but Washington has played some good teams. They beat some good teams.

“But I will tell you the separation by the selection committee members between No. 4 Washington and No. 5 Michigan is very, very small.”

Washington’s nonconference strength of schedule against Rutgers, Idaho and lower-level Portland State ranks 127th among the 128 FBS teams, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

“Our protocol is to select the four very best teams in college football,” Hocutt said. “When the selection committee believes that there are comparable teams … when there are razor-thin margins between the two, that’s when we go to the protocol and the metrics being conference championships, strength of schedules, head-to-head and outcomes against common opponents.

“Those four are not in any particular order and none of those four are weighted above the other.”

The final CFP rankings will be released 9 a.m. Sunday on ESPN.

In addition to Washington and Colorado, Pac-12 teams in the CFP rankings include: No. 11 USC, No. 18 Stanford and No. 20 Utah. WSU, which was No. 23 last week, dropped from rankings.

UW coach Chris Petersen said he feels “pretty good, pretty confident” if the Washington beats Colorado and wins the Pac-12 championship then the Huskies will earn their first trip to the playoffs.

“I’ve always said that, we take care of business – everywhere I’ve been – those people usually do the right thing,” said Petersen who coached at Boise State. “Our whole focus, … is on Colorado. We’ve got a big hurdle there. And if we can get over that hurdle, yeah.”