Follow our live coverage, commentary and analysis as the Huskies host the Vikings on Saturday evening at Husky Stadium.
The Washington Huskies are looking for a nonconference schedule sweep when they host the Portland State Vikings on Saturday at Husky Stadium in Seattle. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.
Going into the matchup 2-0 after beating Rutgers and Idaho in their first two games, UW is favored over Portland State by 42 points. Of course, these are the same Vikings who rumbled into Pullman a year ago and upset Washington State before the Cougars took the Pac-12 by storm last season.
The game is televised on the Pac-12 Networks and is broadcast on 950 AM KJR radio. You can follow live coverage, analysis and commentary of the game below.
