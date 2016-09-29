Coach Chris Petersen calls Stanford an “awesome program”, one that the Huskies have tried to emulate. When the top-10 schools meet Friday night, the Huskies can show they can belong in the same company.

Stanford has what Washington wants, and what the Huskies once proudly owned before slipping into the darkness – a self-perpetuating program that is annually a national force.

And now the Huskies have a golden chance to show that they are headed back to that hallowed ground – and doing so at breakneck speed.

Their showdown with Stanford, besides being the biggest game at Husky Stadium in two decades, has a chance to offer the convenient symbolism of a new force emerging in the Pac-12 power structure.

That’s not to say that a Stanford loss would mean that the Cardinal has been ousted as the class of the league. But it would show that Washington is closing the gap, and is poised to be a perennial threat in the Pac-12.

Not that Washington coach Chris Petersen would ever admit anything of the sort, even if his Huskies knocked off the seventh-ranked Cardinal on Friday night. He has spent all week saying that this game is important only because it’s the next one on the schedule, only reluctantly acknowledging that it might have implications beyond that coach-speak.

But Petersen has always been generous in his admiration for what David Shaw has built at Stanford – which is everything that the Huskies aspire to, in fact.

“Stanford’s an awesome program,’’ he said. “I’ll start with that – program. This isn’t just an awesome team. They’ve had an awesome program for a while now. They know how to do it. They know how to do it right and play good football, win championships and the whole thing across the board.

“So it’s a great opportunity for the kids, for everybody playing in a game like this.”

Stanford hasn’t always ruled the Pac-12, or whatever iteration of the conference existed at the time.

They’ve had pockets of great success over the years, but rarely sustained. Why, it was just a decade ago that the Buddy Teevens and Walt Harris eras – yielding a combined 16-40 record over five seasons, and a collective cringe from Stanford fans whenever those names are invoked – left the Cardinal program in shambles.

But in 2007, Jim Harbaugh arrived, and nothing has been the same for Stanford football. After two rocky years, Harbaugh broke through with two brilliant seasons; and when Harbaugh left for the NFL, his offensive coordinator, Shaw, took over and has lifted Stanford to even loftier heights.

“They’ve done a phenomenal job,’’ said Washington offensive coordinator Jonathan Smith. “The consistency. They always seem to be playing with juniors and seniors that have been in the program and developed. The schematics on both sides of the ball are impressive. Those guys are sound. They don’t give you anything easy.”

The Stanford program, with three Rose Bowl appearances in the last four years, has become the standard-bearer for the Pac-12 – particularly so with Oregon’s star on an apparent decline.

“Every year, they are right there, best of the best,’’ Petersen said. “They have a really good system. They know their style, their systems, and they recruit to it.”

The Cardinal, in fact, has built the sort of self-sustaining program, reloading rather than rebuilding, that Petersen had at Boise State, and is trying to replicate on a bigger stage at Washington.

As was the case during Washington’s last stint as a Pac-12 power, the Don James glory years of the 1970s, ‘80s and early ‘90s, it’s a blueprint based around punishing defense. That’s an area where Stanford has thrived, despite all the natural focus on their high-profile skill-position players.

And while newfangled spread and hurry-up offenses proliferate around college football, Stanford is a throwback, clinging to a methodical, pro-style, run-first attack, fueled by a superb offensive line.

“That’s what Stanford does so well,’’ Petersen said. “It’s just their style. It’s not an up-tempo team. They’re not trying to run a bunch of plays. They’re just going to kind of keep after you and they win close games. They just do their thing and keep grinding you.”

They’ve grinded the Huskies to crumbs in recent years. The Huskies have lost seven of their last eight games against Stanford. The Huskies are 1-5 against Shaw. During that time, the Cardinal has successfully transitioned from a team led by Andrew Luck to one led by Christian McCaffrey, with no decrease in success.

But this should be Washington’s moment in time. At least on paper, they have the better quarterback and the more dominant defense. They will have a near capacity crowd whipped into a frenzy, unleashing the sort of emotion that has been pent-up since, oh, 1997.

As long as the Huskies don’t let McCaffrey run rampant, and as long as they don’t allow the stage to become too big and overwhelm them, the Huskies are in position to make a huge statement.

Not that a Washington win would mean that Stanford is no longer the king. But, rather, that they might have company. And a new rival.