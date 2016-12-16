Airfare and hotel accommodations in Atlanta might be the thing that keeps you in Seattle and watching the semifinal on TV.

For diehard Huskies fans hoping to spend New Year’s Eve watching the team play in the Peach Bowl, getting there truly will be half the fun.

Finding tickets to the game at prices that won’t require a second mortgage is actually rather doable to this point. It’s the airline and hotel costs proving the biggest challenge, and that’s almost certainly what’s kept ticket prices relatively in-check.

The high cost of getting to the game and sleeping over for at least two nights seems to have limited the number of Huskies fans willing to travel from Washington to Georgia. As a result, Ticket IQ president Jesse Lawrence said resale prices for the national-semifinal game against Alabama are even lower than they were for the Crimson’s Tide’s recent SEC title win over Florida at the very same Georgia Dome in Atlanta two weeks ago.

What to do in Atlanta Heading to Atlanta for the Peach Bowl? It might be a good idea to book a few days in the city, as there are plenty of things to do beyond watching a huge football game. 10 spots in Atlanta worth visiting The Georgia Aquarium. From the beluga whales to the huge manta rays and manatees, this huge complex has species that most aquariums just don’t have. If there is a better aquarium in the country, I have yet to see it (although the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago is not far behind). The Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site. Set aside a few hours. The museum at the visitor center is terrific, and you’ll also want to see King’s boyhood home, the Ebenezer church where he was baptized and later a pastor and the King Center, which is the final resting spot for King and his wife, Coretta Scott King. Jimmy Carter Library and Museum. Everything you would want to know about the life of Carter, who grew up a couple hours south in the very small town of Plains. The College Football Hall of Fame. Longtime Washington coach Don James is enshrined here, along with many former Husky stars, including two greats from the 1991 national title team: defensive lineman Steve Emtman and offensive lineman Lincoln Kennedy. The World of Coca-Cola. The world’s most-famous soft drink began in Atlanta (good luck trying to find a Pepsi), and you can taste more than 100 Coca-Cola beverages from around the world. Honorable mention: Margaret Mitchell House (a must-see for “Gone With The Wind” fans), CNN studio tour, Atlanta Botanical Garden; Georgia Tech campus, Mary Mac’s Tea Room (officially declared “Atlanta’s Dining Room”) Scott Hanson

Ticket IQ tracks 90 percent of tickets for sale on websites nationwide, and as of Friday afternoon the cheapest “get in” price for a Peach Bowl ticket was $163. That’s lower than the $172 get-in for the SEC title game.

In contrast, the get-in for the national-championship game in Tampa Bay on Jan. 9 is $700.

Earlier Friday, the average asking price for Peach Bowl tickets was $427. Again, that was lower than the $466 average to see the SEC final.

Lawrence wouldn’t speculate as to the reason why the semifinal-game tickets are going for less. But one obvious reason SEC fans would be willing to pay more to see the conference championship is they will often save money by driving from nearby states and avoiding costly airfares.

The ability to drive also can save on hotel costs.

Often, such fans will drive up the day of the game and simply stay overnight afterward.

Washington residents don’t have that option. The midday game means they’d have to spend at least two nights in a hotel — assuming they don’t want to be in the air when New Year’s Eve parties begin postgame.

As of Friday, Priceline.com had two-star hotels in Atlanta still going for as low as $42 per night for the Dec. 30-Jan. 1 dates. But the bigger hotels climb quickly after that, ranging up to $649 per night at the five-star Ritz Carlton in downtown Atlanta.

But again, the airfare will be the costliest part of the game expense, despite Delta offering direct Seattle-to-Atlanta flights. Priceline, as of Friday, had the cheapest round trip during the Dec. 29-Jan. 1 period going for $961.

The cheapest round-trip stopover flight, through Dallas, was $719.

Some Huskies fans were at least able to score game tickets at face value or cheaper.

UW and Alabama each got 13,000 tickets to distribute. Huskies associate athletic director Carter Henderson said Tyee Club members and season-ticket holders had until Dec. 1 to request any bowl game or College Football Playoff seats, which have been distributed at face value based on a priority ranking system.

The school also set aside 500 seats for sale to students — with Dawg Pack members given priority — at a discounted $75 per ticket. If student demand exceeds supply, additional tickets will be made available at the face-value price of $175 apiece.

Henderson said more than 10,000 tickets have already been distributed overall and that there will be no problem giving out the rest.