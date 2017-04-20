Bob Rondeau, the legendary Voice of the Huskies, will retire after the 2017 football season.

It will be his 37th season as the play-by-play voice of UW Huskies football.

Rondeau, who began calling Washington men’s basketball games in 1985, will not call games for the team anymore – which ends a 32-year run on the hoops sidelines.

“Being the voice of the Huskies has been the centerpiece of my professional life for nearly 40 years,” Rondeau said in a statement released by the team. “It has allowed me to witness and to chronicle some of the greatest moments in University of Washington athletic history. Also, some of the most difficult. Throughout, I have cherished both the opportunity and the challenge to properly represent a great institution and to be connected to those who so passionately support it.”

The 67-year-old Denver native graduated from Colorado and got is start in broadcasting in 1972 as a news director at KVFC radio in Cortez, Colo.

He moved to Denver’s KLAK radio for a news anchor/reporter position in 1973 and took a similar job for KRUX radio in Phoenix in 1975.

Rondeau started at KOMO radio in Seattle in 1977 and worked as an analyst for UW football and men’s basketball in 1978 and ’79.

He replaced Bruce King and assumed play-by-play duties for football in 1980.

Rondeau’s unmistakable voice — and signature call “Touchdown Washington!” call — became synonymous with UW football.

Over the past four decades, Rondeau became one of the greats of in Northwest broadcasting. In 2016 he received the National Football Foundation’s Chris Schenkel Award, which recognizes individuals who have had distinguished careers broadcasting college football with direct ties to a specific university.

Rondeau is the fourth Schenkel Award recipient with ties to the Pac-12 Conference, joining Bob Robertson (Washington State, 2004), Larry Zimmer (Colorado, 2009) and Joe Starkey (California, 2010).

In 2009 Rondeau was inducted in the Pacific Northwest Football Hall of Fame and he’s a five-time winner of the Washington State Sportscaster of the Year award that’s given by the National Sportscasters and Sports writers Association.

Rondeau was profiled in a 2009 story of Seattle’s iconic sports announcers that included former Mariner’s great Dave Niehaus, Seahawk’s Steve Raibel, Washington State’s Bob Robertson and Kevin Calabro, who called Sonics games.