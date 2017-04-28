Torn Achilles costs Jones a first-round spot, but he doesn't fall far.

The mass of Philadelphia Eagles fans gathered at the NFL draft in their hometown overwhelmingly cheered the Eagles’ selection of former Washington cornerback Sidney Jones in the second round (43rd overall) on Friday night.

Jones was considered a first-round lock until he suffered a torn Achilles in his left leg during his final drill of UW’s Pro Day workout on March 11. He’s expected to recover and be available in September.

Jones is the third UW defensive back selected in the first nine picks of the second round Friday, joining Kevin King (Green Bay Packers) and Budda Baker (Arizona Cardinals).

With John Ross III going ninth overall on Thursday night, the Huskies have have four players drafted within the first 43 picks — the most in program history. That’s just ahead of the four players — Danny Shelton, Marcus Peters, Shaq Thompson and Hau’oli Kikaha — selected in the first 44 picks in 2015.