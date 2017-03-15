ESPN's Todd McShay says the injury will bump Jones out of the first round.

Former Washington cornerback Sidney Jones was widely considered a lock as a first-round NFL draft pick before he ruptured his left Achilles during UW’s Pro Day workout Saturday.

Post injury, Jones could be a “steal” as a second- or third-round selection during next month’s draft, ESPN’s Todd McShay says.

“I know Sidney Jones had a torn Achilles the other day at his pro day, which is terrible. The timing of it is brutal for him, because he was a lock, I thought, as a first-round pick,” McShay said in a conference call Wednesday morning. “He’ll probably have to sit out a chunk, if not all, of his rookie season but still will be a Day 2 pick.”

At minimum, the recovery time for Achilles tear takes six months before one can resume physical activity. Jones, depending on his progress, would then need time to train and get back into football shape. With that timeline, an NFL team drafting him would likely not expect him to be available for the 2017 season.

Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network had Jones ranked as the draft’s No. 14 overall prospect before the injury. In his updated rankings this week, Jeremiah dropped Jones out of the top 50.

McShay, in his new mock draft posted Wednesday, has two Huskies going in the first round: John Ross to the Baltimore Ravens with the 16th pick, and Kevin King to his hometown Oakland Raiders with the 24th pick.

King’s strong showing at the NFL Combine has shot him up many mock draft boards.

“A lot of people are proud with what I did (at the combine),” King said at UW’s Pro Day. “I was happy I was able to showcase to the world. I knew what I was capable of doing. It was really all about executing — going on there on that type of stage and getting it done.”