UW leads the nation in sacks while calling fewer blitzes than anyone.

Washington senior Psalm Wooching has been named the Walter Camp Foundation national defensive player of the week after his three sacks lead a dominant defensive effort in the Huskies’ 44-6 blowout of No. 7 Stanford on Friday night.

His three psacks, er sacks, were a career high and tied him for 10th-most in a single game in UW history. The 6-foot-4, 231-pound outside linebacker from Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, in his first season as a starter, has a team-high 4.5 sacks this season, with 19 total tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

The Huskies (5-0, 2-0 Pac-12) finished with eight sacks against Stanford — the most in a game for UW since 2002 — and they did it without a single blitz the entire game. The Huskies lead the nation with 21 sacks (tied with Ohio) … and they’re doing so while calling fewer blitzes than anyone.

Wooching is the third Washington player to earn Walter Camp national player of the week honors since 2004, joining former UW linebackers Donald Butler (Sept. 20, 2009) and Shaq Thompson (Sept. 14, 2014).