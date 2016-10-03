Wooching had three of UW's eight sacks against Stanford.

Washington senior outside linebacker Psalm Wooching, named Sunday the Walter Camp national player of the week, on Monday was recognized as the Pac-12 Conference defensive player of the week.

Wooching had three of the Huskies’ eight sacks in a 44-6 romp of Stanford on Friday. He had six total tackles and forced a fumble on one of his sacks.

“It’s really good to see Psalm kind of come out of, I don’t want to say nowhere, but he’s been here a long time; he’s a fifth year guy, plays with a high motor and gives great effort,” UW coach Chris Petersen said. “He’s made plays, but certainly to have it all come together in a game like that was really good for him.”

Wooching is the first UW player recognized for the Pac-12 weekly honor since Travis Feeney last year vs. Arizona.