Mother and baby, back home in Seattle, are doing well, Coleman said.

ATLANTA — Washington’s Peach Bowl Media Day session began at 8 a.m. Eastern time Thursday, which meant an early wake-up call for the Huskies.

Washington running back Lavon Coleman had more reason to be tired. And, boy, did he look tired.

His forehead resting on a side table inside the Georgia Dome, a hoodie covering his head, Coleman got in a short nap at the start of the event. Tapped on the shoulder, he woke up … and happily talked about the newest addition to his life: Kyree James Coleman, born Dec. 19.

“I’m not going to lie: I cried,” Coleman said of his son’s birth.

Mother and baby, back home in Seattle, are doing well, Coleman said. He got to spend most of last week with them before flying to Atlanta for Saturday’s Peach Bowl against No. 1 Alabama.

“He’s a chill baby. Cries when he needs to,” Coleman said. “Besides that, he’s just making noises and poopin’ and doing the baby stuff they do.

“It was hard leaving,” he added, “but I know what I have to do for my team and for his future, so it’s worth it.”