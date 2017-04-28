King is the second Husky selected in this year's draft, joining first-round pick John Ross III.
Kevin King waited all night Thursday to hear his name called at the NFL draft. It never came.
Back in the green room in Philadelphia on Friday, he didn’t have to wait long this time.
King, the former Washington cornerback, was selected with the first pick of the second round (33rd overall) by the Green Bay Packers, the first of three Husky defensive backs expected to be drafted Friday.
As a senior last fall, the 6-foot-3 King helped anchor one of the best secondaries in UW history, posting a team-high 13 pass break-ups. A three-year starter, he finished his UW career with 165 tackles, six interceptions and two forced fumbles.
King’s boosted his stock at the NFL combine in March when he ran a 4.43 seconds in the 40-yard dash and posted top times in the three-cone drill (6.56 seconds) and the 20-yard shuttle (3.89 seconds).
Former UW stars Budda Baker and Sidney Jones are also expected to be taken at some point in the second or third rounds Friday.
Lol maan i came here to walk my mom an dad down the red carpet, hear my name called and get my hat. They aint gettin rid of me that easy https://t.co/gCGr1zsWpL
— Kevin King (@King_kevvoo) April 28, 2017
