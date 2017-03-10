King among former Huskies expected to work out for NFL scouts at UW Pro Day on Saturday morning.

With three — and maybe even a fourth — potential first-round draft picks on campus, Washington will welcome about two dozen NFL scouts for the UW’s Pro Day workout Saturday morning.

Coming off their strong workouts at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis less than a week ago, former UW stars John Ross III, Sidney Jones, Budda Baker, Kevin King aren’t expected to do a whole lot during Saturday’s on-campus workout.

Ross has said he won’t participate in the 40-yard dash again after running a blazing 4.22 seconds — a Combine record — last week, but he does plan to run routes and catch passes for NFL personnel at the Dempsey Indoor facility.

Most mock drafts project Ross and Jones as first-round locks. ESPN’s Todd McShay this week ranked Jones the No. 13 prospect in the draft — up seven spots from McShay’s previous rankings — and boosted Ross up 16 spots to No. 16.

“He’s not a combine creation; this is a really good football player who looks like a first-rounder on tape,” McShay wrote. “Ross has savvy route-running ability, reliable hands and, yes, blazing speed on the field. He’s also a good returner, having scored four return touchdowns in his three seasons at Washington. Ross has a good chance to be a top-15 pick.”

Many view Baker as a potential late first-round pick — “He has a lot of Tyrann Mathieu-like qualities,” McShay wrote — while King’s impressive showing at the Combine could push him into first-round consideration.

At 6-feet-3, 200 pounds, King has rare size and length for a cornerback, and his 4.43 time in the 40 opened many eyes at the Combine. King also had the top times of anyone at the Combine in the three-cone drill (6.56 seconds) and the 20-yard shuttle (3.89 seconds).

King “definitely helped himself immensely,” one NFL scout told The Times this week. “His stock has risen because of the Combine.”

Because of the great depth at the position — 15 of the top 50 draft prospects are defensive backs, according to the rankings of the NFL Networks’ Daniel Jeremiah — King will most likely be a second- or third-round selection, the scout predicted.

Former Huskies Darrell Daniels, Joe Mathis and Elijah Qualls also participated in the Combine last week.

Who’s the new 40 champ?

With Ross off to the NFL, the Huskies will find out who their new fastest man is Saturday afternoon.

After the Pro Day workout in the morning, UW will host the fourth annual Husky Combine workout for current players starting around 2 p.m. at Dempsey Indoor. The workout, conducted by UW strength and conditioning coach Tim Socha, concludes the team’s winter workout program and puts players through many of the same drills showcased at the NFL Combine.

Dante Pettis, Jordan Miller and Jomon Dotson are among the favorites to replace Ross as the new fastest player.

The Husky Combine is open to the public. The Pro Day workout is not.