Washington wide receiver John Ross III and cornerback Sidney Jones have been named the Pac-12’s offensive and defensive players of the week.

Ross had five catches for a career-best 208 yards and three touchdown receptions in the Huskies’ 66-27 blowout of California on Saturday. The junior from Long Beach, Calif., has 16 total touchdowns this season and is tied for the FBS lead with 14 TD receptions.

Jones, a junior from Diamond Bar, Calif., had two interceptions in the victory over the Bears.

It’s the second week in a row UW has two players recognized for the Pac-12’s weekly awards. UW receiver Dante Pettis (special teams) and Azeem Victor (defense) won it last week for leading the Huskies to a win at Utah.