Former Washington wide receiver John Ross III became the first Husky selected in the 2017 NFL Draft, going to the Cincinnati Bengals with the ninth pick in the first round Thursday night.

Ross is the first UW wide receiver drafted since Reggie Williams also went ninth overall to Jacksonville in 2004, and he’s the Huskies’ highest draft pick since quarterback Jake Locker went eighth overall to Tennessee in 2011.

Despite setting an NFL combine record with a 4.22-second 40-yard dash, Ross was dogged by questions about his injury history in the buildup to the draft — but that was obviously not an overwhelming concern for the Bengals.

Ross missed 2015 season with a torn ACL and had to have shoulder surgery last month to repair a torn labrum.

Even while playing through the shoulder injury in 2016, Ross put together one of the best seasons by a wide receiver in UW history. He had 81 catches for 1,150 yards and 17 touchdowns, helping the Huskies reach the College Football Playoff for the first time.

