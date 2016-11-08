The Huskies' co-defensive coordinator says USC's offense is "scary."

Washington co-defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake had high praise for USC’s offense across the board, and has been particularly impressed with redshirt freshman QB Sam Darnold, who has led the Trojans to five consecutive victories after taking over for Max Browne.

Darnold, 6-feet-4 and 225 pounds, has thrown for 1,874 yards wth 20 touchdowns, four interceptions, a 67.9 completion rate and an efficiency rating of 168.10 — second in the Pac-12 behind UW’s Jake Browning. In six games as the starter, Darnold has been sacked just three times, and he’s also rushed 41 times for 172 yards and two touchdowns.

“I really believe this young quarterback is going to be a star in this conference,” Lake said.

More from Lake after practice Tuesday:

(Against a line like USC’s, does your secondary have to expect to cover more?) “Well, first thing we have to do is stop the run, because those guys are maulers up there. They’re huge … and then they have a talented stable of running backs. And there’s no question, when they do decide to pass the football obviously we want to get a pass rush, but they are mammoths to get around and to get through, so whoever’s blitzing, whoever’s rushing, we have a huge challenge in front of us.”

(on JuJu Smith-Schuster) “He’s so big and strong, really attacks the football. They do a good scheme, designed plays to get him the football. Uses his power and strength to really mow over DBs, and so we have to match his strength with our strength and attack the football the way he attacks the football. But he’s definitely a talented football player.”

(You guys limited him quite a bit last year … ) “I think it was a combination of things. We’ll do the same thing this year in terms of mixing up our coverages, just like we always do. We’re never going to sit in one thing. But we’ve just got to play hard, we’ve got to play intense, hard-core football. And if we continue to play like that, we’ll make our fair share of plays. He’ll probably make his fair share and some of their other receivers (will too). I do think Sam Darnold, their quarterback, is a special football player. I really do. I think he’s a difference between what they had last year — obviously, they had a good quarterback who got drafted in the NFL in (Cody) Kessler. But I really believe this young quarterback is going to be a star in this conference. Just having him back there throwing the ball, he’s very accurate — he’s going to give his receivers a lot of chances to make a lot of plays.”

(on Sidney Jones getting challenged often vs. Cal — giving up the TD then responding with two interceptions) “The touchdown was actually on me. That wasn’t even on any of the secondary at all. He gave up the one go route for like 30 yards — that was on him (laughs). Or on all of us. But the touchdown was not on him. But he’s been challenged — he got challenged against Utah. These offenses, they don’t say, ‘Hey, I’m not going to throw that way.’ It’s just the way the offenses are running their plays and who they’re going to go at the way the scheme is rolled out. So all of our guys gotta be ready to go; nobody can take a play off and say, ‘Oh the ball’s not coming my way.’ But extremely happy with, when the ball did get challenged to Sidney, he made plays. The rest of the season, it’s not like there’s going to be zero catches caught on him — there’s going to be balls caught on him. But if you continue to throw there, I’m expecting that Sidney is probably going to make some plays as well.”