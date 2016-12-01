Eldrenkamp, a fifth-year senior from Medina, is the first Husky to win the award for football since the Scholar-Athlete of the Year program was started for the 2007-08 academic year.

A three-time all-Pac-12 academic selection, and a first-team all-Pac-12 offensive lineman this season, Washington’s Jake Eldrenkamp on Thursday was named the conference’s scholar-athlete of the year.

A graduate of the Foster School of Business with a degree in finance, Eldrenkamp completed his undergraduate degree with a 3.71 cumulative grade point average, and graduated cum laude last spring.

A two-year starter at offensive guard, Eldrenkamp made the Dean’s List eight times and was on the annual Dean’s List for the 2013-14 and 2014-15 academic years. Along with earning a spot on the Academic All-Pac-12 first team for the third straight season, he was also named to the CoSIDA Academic All-America District 8 team this fall. He was one of just three football players named to the first team for All-Pac-12 and Academic All-Pac-12 this year.