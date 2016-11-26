Browning is just the third QB in Pac-12 history to throw for 40 touchdowns in a season.

Jake Browning’s sensational start to Friday’s Apple Cup revived the discussion about his Heisman Trophy candidacy.

He will almost certainly need a strong finish in next Friday’s Pac-12 championship game to earn an invitation to the Heisman ceremony in two weeks.

Browning 13 for 17 for 202 yards and had all three of his touchdown passes in the first quarter as the No. 6 Huskies jumped out to a 28-3 first-quarter lead en route to a 45-17 victory over No. 23 Washington State in Pullman. The sophomore QB finished 21-of-29 for 292 yards with no turnovers and a 191.1 rating.

The Heisman finalists will be announced Dec. 5.

“It would be an honor and all that,” Browning said, “but that’s not my main goal. I hope everyone on this team gets a personal award or whatever it is. But I hope we win the next game more.”

The Huskies will watch today to see if they will play either Colorado or USC in the Pac-12 title game. Colorado will win the Pac-12 South if they beat Utah at 4:30 p.m. PT on FOX. If the Buffaloes lose, USC wins the South.

If the Huskies (11-1, 8-1 Pac-12) win the Pac-12 title, they will almost certainly claim one of four invitations to the national playoffs. The College Playoff Committee announces their final rankings on Dec. 5.

The message from Chris Petersen to his team all season has been to block out such things — let the chips fall at the end of the season. And that time is quickly approaching.

“We talk about (the CFP) just like we talk about what happened in class,” Browning said. “We have no control over that.”

Browning became just the third quarterback in Pac-12 history to throw for 40 touchdowns in a season while leading the Huskies to 11 wins for just the fourth time in program history.

The Huskies’ offense broke 1991 team’s school record for points — now with 537 in 12 games, or 44.8 points per game, with at least two more games to play.

Pac-12 Single-Season Touchdown Passes

1. Jared Goff, Cal, 2015 — 43

2. Marcus Mariota, Oregon, 2014 — 42

3. Jake Browning, UW, 2016 — 40

T4. Cody Kessler, USC, 2014 — 39

T4. Matt Barkley, USC, 2011 — 39

T6. Luke Falk, WSU, 2015 — 38

T6. Matt Leinart, USC, 2003 — 38

T8. Luke Falk, WSU 2016 — 37

T8. Andrew Luck, Stanford, 2011 — 37

T8. Sean Mannion, Oregon State, 2013 — 37