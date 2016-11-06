Browning, who now holds the UW single-season record with 34 touchdown passes, is also on track to break Jared Goff's Pac-12 record for TD passes.

The Seattle quarterback scene has never been better.

Washington sophomore Jake Browning, with his six-touchdown performance in Saturday night’s 66-27 rout of California, boosted his quarterback efficiency rating to 202.79 this season. That not only moves Browning back into the national lead in that category but keeps him on track to break the five-year-old record held by the Seahawks’ Russell Wilson.

At Wisconsin in 2011, Wilson set the NCAA record with a 191.78 efficiency rating.

On the season, Browning has 34 touchdown passes and three interceptions, with 2,273 yards and a 67.7 completion percentage.

On Saturday night, Browning broke UW’s single-season record for touchdown passes (Keith Price held the previous record with 33 from 2011), and he’s on track by the end of the regular season to break Jared Goff‘s Pac-12 record for TD passes (43 from last year).

Browning and the Huskies (9-0, 6-0 Pac-12) entered the weekend as the most efficient offense among all Power Five conference teams. Then they put up 704 yards and 66 points on Saturday night — the most UW has scored against Cal in 101 years. (UW beat Cal 72-0 in 1915.)

The 704 yards are the most Washington has ever had against a conference opponent (and second-most all-time, trailing only the 734 yards vs. San Jose State in 1996).

The Bears, with the worst rushing defense in the FBS, stacked the box in an attempt to slow Myles Gaskin and the Huskies’ run game. That often meant one-on-one coverage for John Ross III and Dante Pettis, who had three touchdowns each.

Ross is tied for the FBS lead with 14 touchdown passes — closing in on Mario Bailey’s school record of 18 from 1991 — and Pettis has 11. They’re the first receiving duo in UW history to each have double digit TD receptions in a season.

“Obviously, Ross is very explosive,” Browning said. “I think we all know that. I think you have to game plan for that. If you want to come out and that’s your plan then we have to make them pay for that.”

Next up is USC (6-3, 5-2), which held Oregon to just 288 yards of total offense on Saturday — the Ducks’ lowest output since 2009.

“Just a suffocating defense right now,” USC coach Clay Helton told reporters after the game.

Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Husky Stadium. The Huskies have opened as a 7.5-point favorite.

““We’ve played our way into a really big game in November, and that’s what you hope to do,” Helton said. “We’re gonna give them a heck of a shot.”