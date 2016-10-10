Browning is the first UW offensive player to earn the Pac-12 weekly honor since Chris Polk in 2011.

Washington sophomore quarterback Jake Browning was named Monday the Pac-12 offensive player of the week after breaking the school record with eight touchdowns in UW’s 70-21 victory over Oregon.

Browning is UW’s first offensive player to earn conference player of the week honors since Chris Polk in 2011.

Against Oregon, Browning broke the school record for touchdown passes (6) and for touchdowns responsible for (8), while completing 22-of-28 for 304 yards and no interceptions. He ran for two touchdowns and threw for scores of 3, 15, 3, 28, 10 and 44 yards.

Three of his touchdown passes went to John Ross III, who leads the FBS with nine receiving touchdowns.

Browning, from Folsom, Calif., leads the FBS in passing efficiency (204.9) and in touchdown passes (23).

UW’s 70 points were the most an opponent has ever scored at Autzen Stadium — and the most an opponent has scored against the Ducks in Eugene since 1941.

It was also the first time since a 1944 (vs. Whitman College) that Washington scored 70 points.

The Huskies, idle this week, have won nine in a row, the second-longest streak in the FBS.