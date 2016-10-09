Browning has moved into fifth place on UW's all-time list with 39 touchdown passes.

How good was Jake Browning in Washington’s 70-21 decimation of Oregon on Friday night?

“Ridiculously good,” UW receiver Dante Pettis said.

It’s been that way for the past six weeks for the Huskies’ sophomore quarterback, who at the season’s midpoint leads the nation in touchdowns passes (23) and passer rating (204.9).

“I think we’ve found a good one,” UW right tackle Kaleb McGary said.

Browning set a school record with six touchdown passes in his first game at Autzen Stadium, leading the No. 5 Huskies (6-0, 3-0 Pac-12) to their first win over Oregon since 2003.

He also ran for two scores, giving him eight total touchdowns on the day — believed to be another UW record (Keith Price had seven total TDs in the 2011 Alamo Bowl).

Browning is on pace to shatter more — many more — season and career passing records at UW.

Already, his 39 career TD passes (in 18 games) put him alone in fifth on the Huskies’ all-time list. With his six TD passes Friday night, Browning passed the likes of Marques Tuiasosopo, Chris Chandler, Sonny Sixkiller and Damon Huard, who was calling the game as UW’s radio analyst.

“I’m locked in to what I need to do, mentally before games to prepare,” Browning said. “And I’ve got a good system going on during the week that helps a lot. At the end of the day we’re making plays on the perimeter and we’re running the ball really well. For me it’s just … don’t try and do too much and take care of the ball, go through my reads and do what I’m supposed to do.”

Browning has 23 touchdown passes (plus three rushing TDs) against two interceptions this season.

With starting slot receiver Chico McClatcher out with an unspecified injury (he’s expected back after UW’s bye week), John Ross III and Pettis both had big games against Oregon. Ross had nine catches for 94 yards and three TDs, and Pettis had eight catches for 134 yards and two TDs — including this sensational one-handed grab.

“He’s been playing at a high level, obviously,” UW coach Chris Petersen said. “I think our receivers have been playing at a really good level. … Jake will just take what (defenses) give him, so it’s been a good cat-and-mouse game and he’s usually right. John Ross and Dante made tremendous catches a few different times and that’s what you have to have to keep moving the chains and have something special happen.”

UW CAREER TD PASSES:

1 — Keith Price, 75

2 —Cody Pickett, 55

3 — (tie) Jake Locker, Brock Huard, 53

5— Jake Browning, 39

6 —Damon Huard, 36

7 — Sonny Sixkiller, 35

8 —Chris Chandler, 34

9 — (tie) Marques Tuiasosopo, Cary Conklin, Don Heinrich, 33