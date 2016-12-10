UW's Jonathan Smith on Browning: "I do think he needed to take a little time off for his arm and he's getting that."

Jake Browning was off-limits for media interviews this week, but teammates said they were disappointed that the Huskies’ sophomore quarterback was not one of the five finalists invited to New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony.

“Jake’s had a great year,” UW receiver Chico McClatcher said. “He took a huge step from last year to this year, and our wide receivers we took a big step too. We were bummed out he didn’t get a chance to go to New York, but hopefully next year he will.”

After a sensational September and October, Browning faded a bit at the end of the season. His arm, at times, looked tired, and he completed just 9-of-24 passes for a career-low 118 yards in the Pac-12 championship-game victory over Colorado.

“I do think he needed to take a little time off for his arm and he’s getting that,” UW offensive coordinator Jonathan Smith said. “I think he’s learned a ton this year, just like he learned a ton last year. … We’re taking a long look at ourselves the last couple of days seeing what we really do well, what we can clean up and hopefully put our best product out there this next game (against Alabama).”