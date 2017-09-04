Three decades later, the hit still rings a bell for Chris Petersen.

Then the quarterback at UC Davis, Petersen recalled taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from a high-school teammate who had gone on to play at rival Chico State.

“He blasted me,” Petersen said Monday. “You always remember the hardest ones.”

Washington quarterback Jake Browning will probably remember for a long time the first-quarter hit he took in the Huskies’ season-opening victory at Rutgers on Friday night. Rutgers’ Darnell Davis came off the left edge (Browning’s right) untouched, and the quarterback never saw him.

“That was a tough hit,” Petersen said. “Those are like the worst kind. You don’t want to see those — he did not see that one coming.”

After the game, Browning said he was OK physically. Petersen reiterated as much Monday.

“He’s fine, though,” he said. “First thing he said to me (was): ‘I was up in two seconds.’ So he’s a tough guy. You’re trying to minimize any hits on him, but certainly those.”

Petersen said there was a breakdown in the protection on the play. Rutgers had six defenders at the line of scrimmage, three of whom overloaded the right side of UW’s offensive line.

“(That) was more of a protection thing on us as coaches and getting Jake dialed into that,” Petersen said. “It wasn’t an assignment bust or anything like that.”

Browning recovered well enough to throw for 284 yards and two touchdowns in his first game since January shoulder surgery.

Petersen, in particular, said Browning’s 18-yard touchdown pass to running back Myles Gaskin on the first snap of the fourth quarter was “as impressive a play as I’ve seen in a while.” Browning hung in the pocket and took a hit to his right side from a defensive lineman a split-second after delivering the throw to the left edge of the end zone, where Gaskin made a deft over-the-shoulder catch.

“That ball was about as accurate as you can possibly throw a ball,” Petersen said, “and Myles made a great catch.”

Golden Griz

Petersen, we know, has long been considered one of the most innovative offensive coaches in college football. Another one will be on the opposing sideline at Husky Stadium on Saturday.

Montana’s Bob Stitt isn’t as well known, but major-college coaches around the country have borrowed his offensive approach over the years.

“Their coach is a legendary coach for a long time coaching small-college football and a lot of guys have been through his shop to pick his brain and see how he does things,” Petersen said. “So he’s a really good coach.”

Stitt spent 15 years at Division II Colorado School of Mines before taking over at Montana before the 2015 season. He runs an uptempo offense with elements of the “Air Raid” that Mike Leach run at Washington State, though Montana typically runs the ball more than Leach does.

The Grizzlies opened their third season under Stitt with a 45-23 victory at home over Valparaiso on Saturday.