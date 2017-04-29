Qualls is the fifth Husky drafted, the most for the program since 2001.
Former Washington defensive lineman Elijah Qualls has been selected in the sixth round (214th overall) of the NFL draft by the Philadelphia Eagles.
He’s the fifth Husky selected in this draft, the most for UW since 2001 (also five). Qualls is the second to go to the Eagles, following Sidney Jones, a second-round pick Friday.
Qualls, 6-feet-1 and 313 pounds, was a first-team all-Pac-12 selection last fall, when he had 38 tackles and five tackles for loss in helping UW win the Pac-12 title.
Qualls opted to turn pro after his redshirt junior season, and was generally projected as a third- or fourth-round pick.
Y’all don’t know how happy I am right now mane!!! Got my brother back wit me @ElijahQualls11 !!! Show him some love Philly
— Sidney Jones IV (@SidneyJonesIV) April 29, 2017
