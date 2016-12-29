One of Qualls' friends is back in Seattle dog-sitting Storm, a 2-year-old husky.
ATLANTA — No one on the Washington football team is more gregarious, more outgoing than defensive tackle Elijah Qualls.
But the moment the topic his dog, Storm, was broached Thursday, Qualls’ enthusiastic mood suddenly shifted to solemn.
One of Qualls’ friends is back in Seattle dog-sitting Storm, a 2-year-old husky.
“I miss her, man. I really do. I miss her a lot,” Qualls said at Peach Bowl Media Day. “I wish she was out here.”
He has asked his friend to call and set up video chats with Storm this week.
“Snapchats all the time. All the time. Every single time. FaceTime — I have to see her, every day,” he said.
“Don’t get me wrong: I’m having fun and everything (during bowl week). But, like, that’s the love of my life,” he added, laughing. “I need her with me. She makes me sane. I wouldn’t be able to handle as much as I can without her. I really wouldn’t. I’d go crazy. I for sure would not be in the right mind state if it was not for her. I really wouldn’t.”
