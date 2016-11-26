UW's Elijah Qualls: “It was a pride thing. Obviously, we needed this to get to the Pac-12 championship and complete our goal — which, honestly, is to get to the national championship.”

After they had thoroughly turned away Luke Falk and Washington State’s “Air Raid” offense, members of Washington’s “Death Row” defense turned their attention to the Martin Stadium crowd.

An interception by reserve cornerback Jordan Miller late in the fourth quarter — the Huskies’ third of the game off Falk — set off the sideline celebration for the Huskies, who began high-fiving with UW fans and waving goodbye to WSU fans.

Death Row 3, Air Raid 0.

For the third year in a row, the UW defense again shut down WSU’s prolific offense in a 45-17 thumping Friday in Pullman. It just as the Huskies had done the previous two years, and just as they expected to do again.

“We love guys who throw the ball more than run the ball, because for us we feel like we’re the best defensive backs in the country,” said UW safety Budda Baker, who had his second interception of the season. “So when you throw the ball, we know it’s on us; we know if we don’t make the plays, that’s ultimately on us.”

The Huskies’ two goal-line stands were as impressive as anything UW’s defense has done this season, and proved, they said, who the tougher team was in this Apple Cup.

“That’s Death Row, baby. That’s all I can say,” UW senior cornerback Kevin King said. “That is the epitome of Death Row right there.”

In three games against UW co-defensive coordinators Pete Kwiatkowski and Jimmy Lake’s defense, the Cougars have scored a combined 40 points. WSU came into Friday’s game ranked in the top 10 nationally averaging 42.5 points this season.

“It was a pride thing,” UW defensive tackle Elijah Qualls said. “Obviously, we needed this to get to the Pac-12 championship and complete our goal — which, honestly, is to get to the national championship.”

Falk’s three interceptions were a season high. In the past three Apple Cups, the Huskies have allowed four touchdown passes and intercepted Falk and Peyton Bender seven times.

“They’re a very talented team,” WSU coach Mike Leach said. “I don’t think it’s a big secret on recruiting within the state who typically comes out on top, but we’ve beaten plenty of teams more talented than us this year. We don’t have any excuses for that.”