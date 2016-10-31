Also, a 4:30 p.m. kickoff announced for UW-USC game on Nov. 12.

Washington’s Azeem Victor and Dante Pettis were named Pac-12 players of the week on Monday, two days after leading the No. 4 Huskies to a 31-24 victory at then-No. 17 Utah.

Pettis was the conference’s special teams player of the week after his 58-yard punt-return touchdown late in the fourth quarter broke a 24-24 tie. It was the fifth punt-return TD of Pettis’ career, pushing him out of a tie with Beno Bryant as the Huskies’ all-time record-holder.

Victor had a career-high 16 tackles against Utah, the most for a UW player since the 2013 Fight Hunger Bowl vs. BYU.

It’s the first time since 2011 the Huskies have two players earn the Pac-12’s honors in the same week (Cort Dennison and Everrette Thompson vs. Hawaii).

Victor on Monday was also named one of 12 semifinalists, which recognizes the nation’s top linebacker.

Also Monday, UW safety Budda Baker was named one of 18 semifinalists for the Bednaik Award, given to the top defensive back in college football.

Afternoon kickoff vs. USC

The Huskies’ next home game against USC on Nov. 12 has been selected for a 4:30 p.m. kickoff for a FOX national broadcast.

UW’s game at California this Saturday is set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on ESPN.

First CFP rankings Tuesday

The College Football Playoff committee will release its first rankings of the season on Tuesday — and the Huskies are expected to be included in the top four.

The CFP rankings will be released live on ESPN beginning at 4 p.m. PT.

Troy Williams said Chris Petersen told him good job and that he was proud of him after the game. Williams told him he appreciated it. — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) October 31, 2016