Nick Saban ranked Washington fourth on his ballot.

Well, Apple Cup rivals Chris Petersen and Mike Leach can apparently agree on something.

Petersen and Leach both had the Huskies ranked No. 2 — behind No. 1 Alabama — on the ballots they submitted for the coaches’ poll Sunday.

Their ballots, along with those of all 58 coaches who take part in the USA Today poll, were released to the public as part of the final regular-season poll of the year.

Boise State’s Bryan Harsin was the only other coach to have the Huskies ranked second.

Alabama coach Nick Saban, who will play Washington in one national semifinal, had the Huskies ranked No. 4.

Petersen’s Top 5: Alabama, UW, Ohio State, Clemson and Penn State.

Among Pac-12 schools, Petersen had USC at No. 8, Colorado at 11, Stanford at 12, Utah at 18, Washington State at 21.

Leach’s Top 5: Alabama, UW, Clemson, Penn State, Ohio State.

Leach also had his Washington State team ranked No. 14, with Colorado at 8, USC at 11, Stanford at 16 and Utah at 19.