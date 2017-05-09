Petersen is in Dallas to receive the award Tuesday night.

Washington coach Chris Petersen is the recipient of the 2017 Gene Stallings Award for his humanitarian work and will be recognized Tuesday night at a reception in Dallas.

The award raises money for children with disabilities, as a tribute to College Football Hall of Fame coach Gene Stallings’ late son, Johnny, who was born with Down syndrome.

Petersen is the sixth recipient of the award, following Michigan State’s Mark Dantonio last year. The award-winners are selected by previous recipients.

In announcing Petersen as the recipient, the Stallings Award website alludes to his “Built for Life” coaching philosophy of molding well-rounded student-athletes. Petersen and his wife, Barbara, have also been active in the Make A Wish Foundation.

From the Stallings Award site:

“Now in his third season at the University of Washington, Chris Petersen is the only two-time winner of the Paul “Bear” Bryant Award and also won the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Award. He began his time at the University by treating his team as sons of his own. He believes that school and life after football is worth something.

“He is preparing each individual player for something bigger and making each one a contributing member of society. Coach Petersen shows his personal integrity and discipline each day while focusing not just on one thing, such as the win, but on the season, the career, and the whole life ahead.”