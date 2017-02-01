Petersen says Browning "should be fine" for spring

Washington coach Chris Petersen said Jake Browning is “doing really good” a few weeks after the Huskies’ star quarterback had surgery on his throwing shoulder.

“Jake’s good. Jake’s doing really good,” Petersen said Wednesday. “He just had a minor procedure. It really was. It wasn’t like we were in the season and said, ‘This guy’s going to have to have something done after the season.’ It was after the season, (they) kept looking at it, kept looking at it and doctors thought, ‘If we do this one little thing that might help him down the road.’ So he’s doing really good.”

Browning injured shoulder during the Huskies’ 44-18 victory over Arizona State on Nov. 19. He didn’t miss any game time while tying the Pac-12 single-season record with 43 touchdown passes and leading the Huskies to their first College Football Playoff berth.

Petersen said Browning will be available for the start of spring practices in late March, but added that coaches were planning to limit his throws this spring anyway.

“We’ve already had a plan — you know, Jake is one of those guys that just loves to throw and throw and throw,” Petersen said. “So from really when he got here, we’ve been trying to back him off (after) these long years, to make sure. And so he should be fine for spring ball, but also want to give these other (quarterbacks) some really good work in spring ball.”