All three freshmen defensive backs — CB Elijah Molden, CB Keith Taylor and S Brandon McKinney — have cracked UW's initial depth chart.

After wrapping up a long fall camp on Wednesday night, and taking a day off Thursday, the Huskies returned to the practice field this morning for their first day of game-planning for opener against Rutgers one week from tonight.

Chris Petersen said after practice that five true freshmen have cracked the Huskies’ initial depth chart: RB Salvon Ahmed, TE Hunter Bryant, CB Elijah Molden, CB Keith Taylor and S Brandon McKinney.

Ty Jones, a 6-foot-4 freshman wide receiver from Utah, is also still in the mix for playing time, Petersen said.

Among other topics, Petersen talked about Vita Vea as a potential running back (no chance!), the maturation of Brayden Lenius and the team’s planned visit to One World Trade Center in New York next week.

Here’s everything Petersen said Friday:

(Is that your yellow Lamboghini in the parking lot?) “Is there one out there? It might be. I’m going to go out there and at least get a ride.”

(On what he knows about his team after four long weeks) “They’re working hard, we’re getting better, making progress. Today was a little interesting in a real good way. Just kinda honing into what a Tuesday practice looks like for us and I think the last part of camp, the last few practices, the format was completely different. You know, a little more game format, all those type of things, so now we kinda go back to basics in part of our practice and really turn up the dial intensity-wise, so I think that was good to kinda wake them back up with some of that. It was a good, it was a good workday today and we’ll get them back out there tomorrow.”

(On if some of the depth chart stuff is settled) “That’s never settled and I mean that sincerely. We have to practice as hard as we can and I watch out there today and two guys get dinged and that’s how it goes. You gotta be able to go and we’re as smart as we can possibly be, but from injuries to young guys still growing to certain guys, I still look at that thing, certianly the first couple of weeks is more of a seating chart. We told our guys today, on certain special teams — we’ve got the ones, twos and threes — ‘ones and twos, you’re exactly the same’ ‘you might go out for the first rep and this guy’s going the second rep’, so we’re going to continue to just roll guys (out), let guys play and see what we have.”

(On Vita Vea possibly playing running back) “Did he just give you some candy to ask that question? Do you want to break the news to him or do you want me to do it. Let’s just see if he can like sack the passer or hit the running back in the backfield before we talk about him getting his hands on the ball.”

(Vea’s running back film is pretty good though) “That was like eight years ago and about 100 pounds ago, so let’s just stick to D-line.”

(On guys stepping up as leaders) “It’s always a work in progress and there’s guys working hard. It’s a lot of the guys that have played. You have to be able to play and have your house semi in order to even think about yourself as a leader. Most guys are just trying to keep their head above water and so if you haven’t been through the fire so to speak many times, it’s hard to help your other teammates. You can probably name the guys. Jake’s doing a great job, Browning is, which is the most detailed, most meticulous position. He’s done a great job. He’s able to branch out from his own assignments and make sure he and the receivers are on the same page. He’s doing a great job there. I think Keishawn (Bierria) does a great job on the other side of the ball. Those are two guys that jump out to me. Leadership is a shared commodity. It’s not going to be two guys, it’s not going to be four guys. That’s why we don’t have captains. You see who walks out there for the coin toss, that’s not captains. That’s like ‘go ahead and call heads’. Leadership is what’s done in the locker room, behind the scenes when things are hard, not when your mom’s taking pictures of you going ‘look how cool Johnny is out there’, so there’s a difference.”

(Do you always have them call heads?) “I have no idea what it is. I just hope we go to kick the ball off. If we have to receive it, somebody screwed up.”

(On if the hype around Byron Murphy is warranted) “I’m not uncomfortable with any of that because we don’t pay attention to any of it. Byron’s working hard, he’s building skill, but so is Elijah Molden and Keith Taylor, Brandon McKinney, all the guys, they’re all doing a great job. Byron Murphy has not played one snap of college football, so I don’t know what’s being said out there, but it’s probably the wrong things. Let’s let the guy play college football before we make him All-Pro.”

(What does Byron Murphy bring to secondary) “We have a lot of good athletes, and we’re going to play a lot of guys. He has done a nice job, but it’s no live snaps. It’s easy to reload, you know, ‘Oh, slap our hands, OK, we’ll get it next time.’ Byron has done a nice job, and I think a lot of guys have. But it changes in the game. I’m anxious. He’s anxious. We are all anxious to see him compete. But I can say that with a laundry list with about 20 guys I am really anxious to go see.”

(Why rebuilding and not reloading?) “Because you start from scratch. This is not even kind of the same team it was last year. Program? It is similar with the things we believe in. But this is a new team. So we rebuild the team every year. We rebuild a new team every week. You are different week to week. You win, it feels different. You lose, it feels different. And so there is a different mindset and psychology with that. You don’t reload. You rebuild, week to week. People can say whatever they want to say, but I know what our mindset is. And I know what I want it to be.”

(Lessons learned from Alabama game) “So much of it has to do with consistency and work ethic. That is what it is. All we can do is ask them to compete to the standard — and the standard is the very best you’ve got every day. Can anyone do that? I don’t know. That is one of the hardest things out there. So we try and challenge them with that. Anyone can have a good week, a good month or whatever. To have it day after day — this is completely different than basketball practice, baseball and all of those things. I love those sports, I really do. But this is like, it’s a different thing. We try and make football practice as fun and engaging as we can, but it is hard to do, be in that weight room day after day or out there tackling each other.”

(Defending new Rutgers OC Jerry Kill after so much time away from play-calling) “The first games are always tough. It seems like we always stumble on to new coordinators. For like 15 years in a row, I think there might have been one or two times that we had the same set of coordinators that we opened with. It is just par for the course. It makes it a little more challenging, but everybody has new wrinkles anyway that they’re coming out with in the first couple of games. We just have to play our game. We have to just trust our rules. We have enough offense, defense and special teams that if we do our job, we’re going to be fine. Our offense has a lot of plays. There might be a couple that they haven’t seen – everybody breaks them out now and again – but it’s only going to be a couple, because they’ve seen a lot, and they have to trust the rules.”

(What can Vea do better last year on defense?) “You see flashes with Vea. He’s got some God-given tools that you see these flashes of. So it was just what I was talking about a few minutes ago, it’s all about consistency. If you can put those flashes together back to back, all of a sudden you have a dominating player. And so, it’s just a matter of can you bring it down after down. As we know, that is a hard position. You get tired. They are big guys, and it’s hard to run sideline to sideline. He does that sometimes. But it’s not even that, just pushing on those double teams all game long. To be able to dominate a double team, not many guys can do that.”

(on coaching staff taking next step too) “Every day. Every day. We have our process. We know what we think about the thing we pay attention to as coaches – from our connection with our kids to being an expert at the area of our responsibility, to being a master teacher, to being a great coach. It is all broken down. And so it starts with us. The kids will feed off of us as coaches from how we bring it every day. I tell them, ‘We are all in this together.’ It’s not just about them. We don’t just put it on them. It’s all of us.”

(on Nick Harris playing as a true freshman last year) He’s physical and tough and smart. What else do you need? We saw that in high school when no one recruited him and we saw that in fall camp (last year) when we weren’t really thinking about playing him. He just earned it.”

(How long do you have to recruit before you trust your own instincts on a particular recruit?) “All that takes time. That’s what I think is so messed up about the recruiting process these days. People are just recruiting — they aren’t doing any homework. They’re just recruiting off the eye-ball test, and half the time it’s not even that. It’s how (else) has offered them? Everyone has their offer list and it’s, ‘OK, so and so has offered him? We’re offering him (too).’ They haven’t even seen him. We all know that’s going on. We’re not doing that. So we want to see tape, we want to get to know the kid, we want to see him play in person. The whole way it’s going makes it harder on us, because the whole system is making it not better for kids, first and foremost, and then kids second. They’re rushing the process too much and guys are going to make bad decisions on both sides.”

(on Brayden Lenius’ growth since last year) “He’s taken a nice step from where he was a year ago, for sure, in a lot of different ways. I think when you get your personal life in order it always carries over to the field — you just see that time and time again. So he’s done a nice job of maturing and growing up, and it showed up on the field. He did a nice job in spring ball, he’s had a good summer, and the fall camp was good. He is one of the guys I am anxious to see play.”

(Part of you thinks Lenius is someone you can count on this year?) “Yeah, I do. One of the big words in our program is trust. At the end of the day, everyone has to earn trust. You give guys trust, but really you’re waiting to see guys prove it — on the field, off the field, as human beings one to another. So he’s done everything. But trust is earned over time … and it’s now time. We’re really proud of the steps he’s made.”

(on freshmen who you know will play) “Salvon’s going to play. Hunter Bryant’s going to play. I think we’re going to play those DBs (Elijah Molden, Brandon McKinney, Keith Taylor). I think that’s where we are. As I say ‘I think’ because things change day to day, they really do. We’ll get in the first game and we’ll see.”

(Ty Jones?) “Could, may, yep.”

(New kicker Tristan Vizcaino joked that once your offense got past midfield he would be in your ear …) “Well, I’m not listening to him (smiles). You want to take about (how) trust is earned: Cam Van Winkle earned trust around here for four years. I knew I could put that guy in and when he was going to make it. That’s one of the things Tristan has to do. He has to earn the trust. He’s got a big leg, but it doesn’t matter how big it is. The big-leg guys kick off well. He needs to be able to make 20-yard field goals and 25-yard field goals and we’ll see how that goes.”

(What are you plans going to NY) “We’re going to go over to Ground Zero and take a look at that and be there for a few hours and experience that whole thing, and we’re excited to get the guys over there.”

(Have you see it since 9/11?) “I was there when it was about 80 percent completed, but I haven’t been there when it was fully built back.”

(How good is that for the guys to do together?) “It’s awesome. Any chance we get to do things like that, to see parts of the country we don’t normally get to see, or pieces of our history that mean something to us, is really good.”

(How healthy are you guys coming out of fall camp?) “Enough.”