Petersen says Huskies are back to square one on the first day of spring ball.

Here’s everything UW coach Chris Petersen had to say after the Huskies’ first spring practice Monday morning:

(on first day) “Spring ball is awesome. You know we’ve been away from it for a while and it’s always good to get back out there.”

(Using year as motivation but this is a different team) “Last year as motivation for what?”

(For this year to build off the Pac-12 title) “We don’t think like that. This is back to square one and our record has no relevance to what we did last year. Doesn’t matter if we won all of our games, didn’t win enough games. We go back to square one with everything we do. Heck, we didn’t run many plays out there today because we’re back to the basics. That’s how we always think with everything that we do.”

(on limiting Jake Browning’s throws) “Long spring. We’re not trying to win spring ball. We’re trying to get guys ready to improve each day, so we’ve had this planned since right after the season, how we wanted to use him. So it’ll be a gradual buildup. He’ll do more than he did today, but the trainers and Coach Smith and all those guys have a very specific plan (for Browning).”

(on other QBs today) “I’ve gotta go watch the tape. I’m watching 17 other things besides those guys. I know you guys are fixated on (the QBs). So I don’t know, what did you think?”

(on young defensive backs) “There’s always going to be a (position) group on your team, if only one, that really needs to step (up). We’ve had an experienced group there the last couple years and the cycle of graduation hits you. So it’s an exciting time. It’s exciting for them. It’s exciting for us. It’s exciting for Coach Lake to see what he can do with these guys. The thing that we like is we’ve got some talented guys there. … It’s time. It’s time for them to shine. And it’s a great time. That’s what we like about spring ball. We don’t have to get it right today, but we’ve got to make progress each day.”

(On new offensive line coach Scott Huff) “Well, I think he brings some real good familiarity with how we do things, anyways. Coach Huff was one of the best linemen that I’ve ever been around, when I got to coach him as the OC. So he knows how to play it. I’ve been around him for a long time as a coach, so he knows how to coach it. So that’s what he brings. And then every coach has their unique style. That’s what we tell our guys – one of our coaches moves on, it really can be a good thing, because this coach will bring some new tools for you. So Coach Strausser taught them some wonderful things. That line got better last year. Coach Huff will bring his new spin on it, and we’ll progress off that.”

(First impression of new receivers coach Matt Lubick at practice) “… I don’t know. We’re evaluating everything when I go back inside. I know this – I know Matt Lubick is one heck of a coach. He knows football inside and out. He’s coached the wide receivers for a long time. His group has always played really well. Everyone’s got their unique style and it’s different. That’s what I like about when you do change coaches. It’s something new. Change is good. Change is growth.”

(On Lubick’s role as co-offensive coordinator) “I mean, everybody’s in this together. It’s not about – I’m probably piece No., 11 on this whole thing. Jonathan Smith, he needs guys that can really help him put this thing together. So (Lubick) will be his right-hand guy when it comes to putting the gameplan together and certainly the pass game. They’ve already been doing a great job with bringing some things they’ve done in the past and pairing them with what we’ve done. Really, the trick is how do you pare things down and make them fit for us, because there are a lot of good plays out there. these guys are smart coaches, been around, and we don’t want to overwhelm our guys, but we’re always looking to add and tweak things.”