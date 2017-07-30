Petersen meets with the local media Sunday ahead of the start of fall camp Monday afternoon.

Here’s everything Washington coach Chris Petersen had to say at his press conference Sunday ahead of the start of fall camp practice Monday afternoon:

(intro) “This is the time to go. Our guys have worked really hard this summer. It is interesting to talk about some of the guys — some of our new guys — we don’t know until we get out there tomorrow and start really going with it. They trained hard with our strength coaches. They’ve done stuff on their own. But we haven’t gotten a chance to be around these guys, or certainly our team since spring ball. And the new guys are joining us. We haven’t really been around football at all in terms of what they physically can do. They are really excited to be back out there.”

(Starting all over again) “I think you guys have seen us practice for a long time now, and I think you know exactly how it goes. It is how it does go. We are very fundamental-based. We don’t pick up where we left off; we start over with everything we do, whether it’s spring ball, fall camp, game week — we start from the start. It’s a new phase of the season — fall camp. We treat that as one unique phase, and away we go.”

(Sticking with consistent fall camp structure) “It certainly has taken away two-a-day practices, which we really haven’t done a lot of. But we did do a couple of things we considered a two-a-day (practice) because we had a ball out there. The fact we can come in earlier, the fact you don’t have two-a-days, the fact how the game has changed in terms of contact in keeping guys healthy and fresh and all of those things — it has changed significantly. We always have a really strong plan that we believe in, that we continually are sticking to and that we are always tweaking and eyes on it and trying to figure out how to make it better.”

(Status of CB Brandon Lewis and QB Tony Rodriguez) “Brandon Lewis and Nik Little have medical (retired). Brandon has been working with us in our recruiting — he has been awesome. Nick Little, I think is going to work with our administration. They will still be involved and do some things with us. Tony Rodriguez … has got a family. Tony finished up school. Tony graduated. So he decided to do that this summer. Trevor Walker transferred to I think Texas Tech, and thought his opportunities would be better there.”

(Communication between assistants and new players) “There is a lot. Our players are here, for the most part. Our coaches aren’t. A lot of times, they are away during this month of July. But we are in for a week, and the coaches are back and forth. There is a lot of communication going on there. We just don’t get a chance to watch and do football, but we are around them. That is part of the beauty of the job is to be around as much as we can.”

(Special bond with Brandon Lewis from recruiting him way back) “Some guys just have the good fortune to stay healthy. Others just get a little bit bit by that injury bug. Brandon had a little bit of that in high school. And he’s had a few significant things here over time. It has been really frustrating because he’s mentally what we would want. He is very passionate. He is a smart guy. He is a good student — all of those types of things. Some guys just don’t hold up, so for us to be able to keep him around — he’s still going to get an unbelievable education. … That is one of the beauties coming here, I think, you just never know how this is going to go. When the football thing ends faster than we’d like it to, you still get something really special out of this whole thing. It’s awesome he’s still going to be around us.

(Four returning OL with new position coach) “It is a little bit of both with everybody getting on the same page. Our schemes are exactly the same. The beauty with (Scott Huff), there is so much familiarity with our system anyways. And the style of play they played over there is similar to what we do. There are a lot of little detail nuances in how they call things so differently and how he coaches it. For the most part, it’s not like a bunch of coaches coming into a new program, and this is day one stuff. Spring ball was good and smooth. But there are a lot of nuances that are different. WR coach, same exact thing. We do our thing. He is really learning the new language. Ninety percent of what we do is our language, and he will have some things like his techniques he’s always referred to as this or that, and the kids adapt quickly to all of those types of things. I always think that is a real healthy. These kids, they get used to their coaches, get used to how they call things, get used to these certain techniques, but these are all real good coaches who bring something new they can use as a new technique that can make them better. But it’s not really a every-guy get used to as a coach. Nobody likes to be out of their comfort zone. But once you embrace that, and open your arms and eyes to it, I think it is a really healthy thing in terms of growing and getting better.”

(On Dante Pettis challenging some of Reggie Williams’ UW records?) “You know what, that thinking right there, I don’t think there’s been one coach that has even thought that. We don’t think this guy is going to catch this many balls. We need to figure out how to get balls to our playmakers, but we don’t think how many is he going to get? We think about balance in everything we do, and so our big thing with Dante Pettis, who is going to be out there to help take some pressure off. I don’t think throw ball, but I know the guy that does. He not going to throw to him if he’s covered, double covered or anything like that. So we have to find some guys like it was last year, and I think we have a lot of weapons from our tight ends to our wide receivers. Dante will be this year, but how many any breaking school records I don’t think about that.”

(On K.J. Young and Brayden Lenius and their status heading into the fall?) “No idea. I don’t know. Those guys really, they didn’t do anything last year. K.J. was hurt in spring ball, so he didn’t get much done there. Brayden made some strides there but this thing is going to go fast, guys have to come out tomorrow competing because roles get set quickly. From talking with our strength coaches, who had a great summer and who didn’t, guys have to come out compete. We’re always evaluating but things eventually that seating chart has to go to a depth chart and it goes fast.”

(What will you miss most about John Ross III?) “Is that a trick question, a joke? I mean, where do you start?”

(On how Ross changed things for Washington on offense in 2016?) “I mean, when you have two really good players on the edge that changes things. Everybody will pay real close attention to John and he can still make plays. It’s one of those things where it doesn’t have to be all perfect. You get him the ball in some space and he will make some guys miss and outrun some others. So that’s probably the biggest thing, just how electric he can be when he touches the ball. When you say miss the first thing I think, I just miss him around here. I just like being around him. There’s a lot of guys like that, those guys that moved on and when you say that word that’s what I think about. Like I don’t think about Saturday just yet, I just miss seeing those guys around here.”

(On any differences in the recruiting vibe following the 2016 season?) “I think sometimes – I’ve gotten that question a bunch – it’s harder on the inside to know what the outside is really thinking. I think in general I think our recruiting has been really, really strong. We wouldn’t have played in the semi-finals last year if our recruiting was not very strong from the start. You guys know the guys we brought in here. It feels the same, we’re very methodical, it’s not a big hype show. We get a guy here and get a guy here and just keep putting the pieces to the puzzle together and we’re very diligent in doing our homework. The process seems the same to me. We are getting good guys or we wouldn’t be playing how we played last year so we want to keep this going. Now, whether there is a different perception about us out there, it’s hard to know from the inside. I do think to really change perception takes time, it’s not going to be one season.”

(On any changes recruiting different regions?) “No. I think our approach stays the same. I think you have to know there’s a lot of ways to do this, and you got to know your way. There’s not one way to do it for sure, but you have to know know your strengths and weaknesses and then set your plan and go accordingly. I think we feel really strongly. You can get pulled a lot of different ways in anything you do, and you have to be very careful to not, whatever we’re talking about be it jack of all traits master of none, we have to figure our thing and how we plan to get our little advantage and go with it. While being mindful of the world is changing, kids change, the whole thing are we still doing the best for our process?”

(What are the expectations for guys walking on?) “The expectations are no different for those guys than anybody that comes in the locker room. Once a guy comes in the locker room and joins us we’re all the same. It doesn’t matter if he walks on or is a scholarship in terms of your attitude, your work ethic, how you treat the team, your teammates, what you think about the classroom. It’s not one second different. You hope those guys can eventually compete to do something.”

(On Myles Bryant earning a scholarship) “Myles has done a fabulous job. He’s a unique guy. He’s super-competitive, a guy that’s always on top of his business. No one works harder in the building than him. He’s everything you want, and we thought that when we recruited him. Sometimes numbers change when you go and a guy commits and all those types of things…he’s an ideal guy that you’d love to be able to come here as a walk-on because there’s guys you’re thinking well…you don’t know. You don’t know about any of these guys. You think you know, and there’s a lot of guys, for whatever reason you think gosh, we’d still like to get him in the program and I think something could happen for him.”

(What do you think of your overall depth on the defensive line?) “Going in day one, I think our depth is fine. And we know how fast it can change in a day. To do this thing how we want to do it, we have to have some luck. Part of that is, stay healthy. There’s certain areas, there’s certain positions that we have a little bit more depth than others. That’s every team. That’s how it goes. All these guys are here and healthy and other guys have left early or haven’t panned out or didn’t do what we thought they were going to do when we got ‘em here. It’s always work in progress. But I think right now we’re okay.”

(Is there one spot where you don’t think the depth is fine?) “No. I think we’re fine. Again, you get two injuries at any position and I think things significantly change. But I think going in we’re OK.”

(What kind of a role does Levi Onwuzurike play for you?) “Excited about Levi, for sure. He was a guy that really showed up as a redshirt. Again, we’re talking about redshirt, and it’s easier to read those scout cards. He did a great job in the fall and had a really good spring practice. You can tell he’s got some really good ability. But he’s an awesome kid, really sharp. Anxious to see when he gets going in the fall camp.”

(Any of the true frosh that just went through the LEAP that impressed you?) “We haven’t seen those guys. We can see them lift weights. We don’t see them do any football stuff, we really don’t.”

(I’m talking off the field stuff. Like them getting awards and stars for their classroom work …) “Stars? Is that another joke question? Yeah, I’m really impressed with a lot of their stars, let’s just start there. Who do you have at the top of your list? (laughs) Hold on, I’ve got to recover from that question. I think there’s going to be some guys that I’m really anxious to get out there to see. It’s interesting how fast it can change from day one to two to week two and three when you start loading them down with putting all the stuff in and they get very confused. It’s hard to be a good athlete when you’re thinking so much. So who can really handle this? I think there’s some guys that we’re really looking at. There’s probably a handful of guys just depth-wise we’re talking about and maybe what they’ve done with their skill set coming in that might have a chance to compete. But it always changes, it really does. I don’t know if we were thinking about Myles Gaskin — I know we weren’t — a few years ago. We really think we need to play this guy, and then all of a sudden, we need to play this guy. That’s why it’s an exciting time for us to go out there.”

(Are these next two weeks time to look at guys at more than one position?) “The next few weeks are critical to get a really good starting point. Tomorrow is not the starting point, the next couple weeks are. What do we do with this? We can get through three weeks of fall camp and think we’re really good here and then game four some things start to happen. So you’re really looking to project. This is a long season. Where is this guy going to be in another month, and do we need to…so it’s the beauty of what we’re trying to figure out as we go through this. We don’t have any answers on young guys at this point but we’re excited about it. I’ve always said that it’s Christmas morning. We actually get to go out there and see what they look like that first day.”

(on takeaway from being around conference coaches for a couple days at Pac-12 media days) “I think that’s one of the things about our conference … I think there’s a tremendous amount of parity in this conference. I think more so that what at least I know is out there. It’s hard for me to gauge other conferences, because I’m looking at them from afar. But I just know — and I knew that coming here; I told you guys from the start, this is a really hard league to win every week. And sometimes who the experts predict to win every week doesn’t happen. Like, how did that happen? You see that a lot in this week. I think it’s hard. If you don’t show up with your best, when we play in our league you’re going to lose. I feel that all the time. So I think that can hurt the national perception sometimes. You have those four or five teams that are clearly better, and I don’t feel that here.”

(on seniors’ approach to fall camp) “I think that’s the beauty of those guys being here three or four years — they really know how we practice, the intent focus they bring to practice, and they show the newer guys (the way). They don’t even have to say much; they just do it by example. That makes it a lot easier when you have guys who’ve been doing this for awhile and are dialed in to your way of practicing and competing. And then it takes a minute to get those guys to see (that) it’s easy to do it Day 1 and Day 2 and Week 1; it’s hard to do it really good for a month and then the next month. That’s when you get the guys and the teams that are special.”

(Who’s your best edge rusher?) “No idea. I really don’t know that. I think that’s going to be another interesting work-in-progress.”

(Connor O’Brien, Benning Potoa’e, Tevis Bartlett … ) “Yeah, it’s all those guys. They’ve all shown flashes. Every single one of them has to take the next step. You said who are our best edge rushers — I’m thinking who are our best pass rushers? It might be the inside guys (Greg Gaines, Vita Vea) right now, I don’t know. And that’s critical. They can shrink the pocket, but it’s got to be from the edge as well as inside. Even if we got good push from the edge but no push from the inside, that’s going to be a problem as well. So that’s one of the big things, is how to figure out how to put pressure on the passer.”

(Lavon Coleman up to 235 pounds …) “Yeah, he’s a big back. I hope he can move. That’s what I’m saying: I haven’t seen these guys. That might be too big. Like I’ve said, I think Lavon and Myles (Gaskin) were such a great combination last year. I really liked that. Their styles are completely different and I think they complement each other really, really well. But, again, I think it always comes down to speed, quickness, movement, vision at the running back position. I don’t really care of Lavon is 235 or 225 — I just want him to be able to move so he can move as well as he did last year. At that weight, that’s awesome. A lot of people get hung up on these tangible measurements, and they are important. But I think there’s a lot to more to the game — what’s inside their brain and their heart than if a guy gained five pounds.”

(on Sean McGrew fitting in at RB competition) “And then you’ve got Kamari Pleasant in there and you’ve got Salvon Ahmed in there. That’s going to be part of the interesting battles going on right now. Salvon, he can catch the ball and so we might do some things with him out wide as well, and just see where it goes.”

(more of a RB by committee?) “I think that’s what we kind of had going last year. We were lucky that both Myles and Lavon stayed healthy. I think if you’ve just got one guy carrying it all the time — they all think they want to do that early on, but if you want to play the whole season you need some guys that can help you out. So that was a nice combination. But, again, we’ve been fortunate. The year before, or two years before, we were scratching and clawing to figure out who we were going to be back out there.”

(on team leaders) “I think the leadership thing has to come through time and work and concentration. It’s so hard for young guys to be leaders, I don’t care how good you are. You’re just trying to figure out your own self out. You’ve got to figure your own self out and then you’ve got to be able to produce to be any sort of leader, and that takes time. That’s the kind of team we want to have and that’s the type of team we do (have) — our old guys, they’ll spend time with the young guys. They want to get them up to speed, they want to help them. We’ve done that for a long time, and that thing about a young guy walking into a locker room having to earn his stripes before — we’ve all been there when the old guys make the young guys feel poorly and you’re a freshman … we don’t do that. We’ve never adhered to that. I think the days of — they talk about no hazing and all that. When I heard that, I was like, ‘Oh, that’s a bummer (it was still happening),’ because we were so against that forever. That’s common sense. Why would you do that to your young guys? You’re trying to make them feel part of your family and guys are doing that to them because that happened to them back in the day? That makes no senese to us. So in terms of taking care of the young and the new, that’s something we want to do from Day 1 anyway. And our old guys get that, and when that stuff comes from Kevin King it has more affect that it does coming from Jimmy Lake or one of our position coaches. That’s when things really start to happen.”

(Is there an effect when younger guys see the work ethic of older players like Kevin King or Budda Baker and the success that comes with it?) “Yeah, there’s no question. They see it. They see how hard those guys worked. What people don’t know is we would practice, and this thing is like, you know, in fall camp we’re here all day and all that. It just never changed. We would practice during the season and if they didn’t have class they would be waiting in Jimmy Lake’s office to watch practice before the meeting. The meeting would be at night or the meeting would be the next day. They were up there watching the tape already of themselves. That’s what the great ones do. Those young guys, they would see. There’s a reason. Yes, they are physically talented, but as we all say, talent is overrated. We’ve done this long enough that you’re like, oh yeah. People think it’s a secret magic formula from afar. It’s not. It’s this back breaking work day after day that they are so intently focused on improvement. I think the young guys see that. Now to be able to see it and then go do it, again it’s easy for me to sit here and talk about it. It’s another thing to be that passionate about it and that driven to get that done.”

(Do you allow yourself to relax before the season starts?) “I think it’s really important to stay balanced. I always say this thing is a marathon, a little bit with a sprinters mentality. There are certain times you have to sprint hard. In the summer time before we come back, I think it’s really important you force yourself to get away and to gear down. Then we start getting close. Even though you might be on vacation you start to kind of turn it up. I think even during the season it’s important to have some balance in your day, as hard as it is to do that. We were just talking about it again. It will catch up with you in the long run if you don’t.”

(On the special teams unit) “The interesting one there is Joel Whitford. Coming in, he did a nice job in the spring. Tristan (Vizcaino) has done a lot of that, and he’s got that strong leg so he’s always right there. Race Porter has done a nice job in the punting game. We have a unique kind of awkward style of punting. It will be interesting to see those guys develop. It’s good to get spring ball under the belt for Joel. It would be nice to put him under some heat a little bit more and see how he responds. I think we’re excited about those guys. I’m excited for Tristan in terms of the field goal part of things. It’s never been his show, and now going into this. He’s got a tremendously strong leg, but same old thing, I think that can be overrated. If we’re hit and miss balls on the 25-yard line. I want to know where we’re going to make this thing almost 100-percent of the time. Show me where that mark is and we know what to do. Unless there’s a desperation thing, I’m not into 50-yard field goals that are a flip of the coin. I want to know if we’re going to kick this thing, we’re going to get the points. Other than that, we’re going to go for it. It will be interesting to see how that whole thing shakes down. Van Soderberg and some other guys that are in there working really hard and all pushing each other. Everybody wants to talk about offense and defense, and I get it. That kicking game is going to be critical.”

(Does Tristan Vizcaino have both kickoffs and field goals?) “Yeah, he’s in the mix. Like I said, I’m saying Tristan this, Tristan that. He has to go earn this thing. He hasn’t been our field goal guy. He’s been our kickoff guy. I know that one thing he really wants to do is get more consistent on our kickoffs. He’s got that powerful leg, like wow. But we all know this thing is very similar to golf.”

(Do you ever anticipate not having a rugby style punter?) “I think with the rule in college football it’s really hard to not have that style. Again, it all works. That’s what I keep saying. Whatever your philosophy is. I see these guys with the pro-style punting and they’re really good at it. Those guys are accurate, they kick the ball with hang time. The best guy that we’ve seen, the best punter I’ve seen in a long time I know is the guy at Utah (Mitch Wishnowsky), but also the Alabama punter (JK Scott). Completely different styles. He kept pinning us back, driving us back. Styles do work. But the fact that you can move it around, you can get guys down, you can get into multiple formations, sometimes you’re kicking it in the air, sometimes you’re not. Being a little more multiple sometimes can make that tougher on the return team.”

(How much motivation did the Alabama game give the team this offseason?) “I think our guys are always motivated. If we need a team or a game to motivate us more – our guys were not unmotivated going in there and then that happened. I think it was awesome to play against that standard, that level, to see the level of detail it’s going to take to execute to win. I think that was really good. The motivation to this and that, I think our guys are really motivated to play quality, high-level football. I don’t think we’re at that point where it’s like ‘now we’re really motivated.’ I’ve never felt in the last year and a half or two that those kids haven’t been. This is really important to them. I know that.”

(Has the early signing period altered your recruiting strategy at all?) “I don’t think so. I know not – because again, kind of how we recruit when a guy commits to us kind of what that means to us. We’ve kind of always been along that philosophy. Most of the guys that are committed early are ready to sign early. I think next year will be interesting with the early visits. I think that’s a whole new can of worms. No one really knows how that’s going to go.”

(How did you find Joel Whitford?) “Down in Santa Barbara City College. Those guys, there’s kind of a certain pipeline where these punters are coming over to different junior colleges. When you’re doing your recruiting and due diligence, coach Gregory was all over it.”

(Do you identify guys in Australia or do you wait until they get over here?) “I think it’s more so over here. You can see them and all that.”