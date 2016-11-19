Petersen happy to send off seniors with a win.

Reaction from Washington coach Chris Petersen on the Huskies’ 44-18 victory over Arizona State on Saturday night:

(Opening) “I’m proud of these guys and I’m happy to send our seniors out with a win. I think that’s always extremely important. These guys have played so well all season as a group. Arizona State is kind of a curveball team, in terms of making things hard on you. They certainly did in the first half, they sort of took us out of our rhythm, but I thought our defense played exceptionally well for most of the game, certainly in the first half. I think that’s how they are, they tend to get to you or knock you back, and you have to be able to strike and hit some good plays.”

(On the Arizona State defense getting the Huskies out of sync) “You know they’re going to come with a bunch of pressure. They just have so many blitz patterns, you never know which one they’re going to come with. We were really poor on third down early on, I think we were one for six, so we had nothing going there to get in any sort of rhythm. Then we got a little bit better after that, but still overall on third down we weren’t good.”

(On ASU mixing up pressure) “They do a good job of keeping you off balance, so we’re expecting all this pressure. Sometimes you even have plays that are designed for pressure. They were doing a good job, they played softer in coverage while bringing pressure, and it’s a unique style to grind out and slow John Ross and those guys down a bit.”

(On Kevin King’s interception) “It was huge. In that first half our offense wasn’t doing much and put our defense in bad situations. That was kind of the saving grace with how good those guys were playing, at a high level. We just try and figure out if we can get something going and hopefully throw a big strike. That’s that style of team, I was concerned going in because they have good skill and they can hurt you on defense with their blitzes and they can strike quickly on offense.”

(On UW pass rush) “We brought a little more pressure, I think the guys did a great job of pushing the pocket and condensing it. It was a combination of those two things.”

(On looking forward to Apple Cup) “I think it’s a big game, everybody knows it’s a big game regardless of what the records are, and we got two really good teams with good records and a lot to play for. I know everybody really plays hard in that game anyways. Now it’s like everybody had hoped it would be.”