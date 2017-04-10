Extension is believed to make Petersen the highest-paid coach in the Pac-12.

Washington coach Chris Petersen has agreed to a contract extension through 2023 that is believed to make him the highest-paid coach in the Pac-12 Conference, a source close to UW confirmed to The Times on Monday evening.

Petersen’s new deal will pay him an average of just under $4.9 million per season.

In his third season at UW last fall, Petersen earned a base salary of $3.6 million. In leading the Huskies to the Pac-12 championship and the program’s first trip to the College Football Playoff, he earned an additional $1 million in performance bonuses in 2016.

Petersen, 52, has a 27-14 record at UW, and the Huskies are expected to enter the 2017 season ranked among the nation’s top 10.

Sports Illustrated first reported Monday that Petersen and UW had finalized a new deal. The Seattle Times reported last October that the two sides had been negotiating a long-term extension.

This is the second extension Petersen has signed with UW. In November 2015, he signed a three-year extension that was to pay him $4 million annually starting in 2018. When he left Boise State in December 2013, Petersen originally signed a five-year contract with UW worth a total of $18 million.

Entering the 2016 season, Stanford’s David Shaw was set to make a guaranteed salary of $4,067,219 to make him the highest-paid coach in the Pac-12, according to USA Today. (As a private institution, USC is not obligated to release coaches’ contracts.)

In addition to Petersen’s new deal, UW’s returning assistant coaches are all getting new contract extensions, Petersen told The Times this month. In negotiating his own extension, Petersen made it a priority to increase the size of his assistants’ salary pool, sources said.

UW is expected to formally announce the coaches’ extensions later this week.