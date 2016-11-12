Here’s reaction from Washington coach Chris Petersen after the fourth-ranked Huskies’ were upset 26-13 by USC at home on Saturday night:
(Did you end up bringing more pressure than you wanted to?) “I think you gotta bring what you gotta bring, you know. They did a good job mixing up their calls, I thought, and that bootleg kind of hurt us on that crosser over the ‘backers, so you try to mix it up there a little bit. I think overall the defense was solid enough. I don’t think it was an outstanding game by an phase of our team; part of that is credit to those guys, USC. They played good, played hard and whipped us pretty good.”
(on Taylor Rapp’s two interceptions) “Taylor’s been a good player all along. He doesn’t play like a young guy. Tackles well and he’s always in the right position. I’m really proud of how hard he plays and how smart he is, and that’s kind of been the thing we’ve said about him from the second he’s been here.”
(on Azeem Victor’s replacements, DJ Beavers and Ben Burr-Kirven) “I think they played OK … DJ Beavers and Ben Burr-Kirven and Brandon Wellington. Those guys have been kind of working in there throughout the season, because these things happen and this is football. … It’s really discouraging and disheartening to all of us, especially (for) a guy like Azeem. But that’s the game and you’ve got be able to build depth and the next guy’s got to be able to pick up the flag. And you’ve got to play at a high level. You feel bad for a guy that gets hurt and doesn’t — and, again, I’m just assuming … and finish this thing out.”
(on bouncing back) “I’m not worried that our guys are going to sit there and feel sorry for themselves for a long time. This hurts ’em, there’s no question. Just because I think they’re really good competitors, and they leave it all on the field and they spend so much time during the week preparing, so when you put your life and your heart and soul into something and it doesn’t turn out right — that is hard. And I don’t think it has a whole lot to do with winning so many games and the streak. I just think it’s hard when you lose and you put so much into it. But we’ll regroup and we’ll be back and these kids will be resilient.”
(on lack of big plays on offense) “I’m really going to have to put the tape on to answer that. I think it’s a combination — we really didn’t run the ball … and then we’re in those longer-yardage situations and they pushed the pocket pretty good. And so we didn’t do what we normally do. I think a lot of it comes down to the run game a little bit and being able to do some of that. I think when you play a good team, you’re only going to get a handful of chances to make something happen and you better capitalize or it could be trouble — and I think that’s what happened tonight.”
(Browning’s inaccuracy because he was looking at oncoming rush?) “Again, I gotta kind of look at that (on tape) … and see if Jake was off a little bit or if someone was in his face or if the receiver wasn’t in the right place. It’s hard to know for me just standing right here. But something was a little bit off, for sure.”
(Was USC a jump up in talent?) “Yeah, I think so. They’ve got some big, fast, physical guys across the board, and it felt like that tonight. We were going to have to play one of our better games to get that done, and we didn’t for whatever reason.”
(on Sam Darnold) “He’s fast. I start with that. He took off a couple times and converted some things, and you could see that right away. And when he’s standing back there … those receivers are going to get open. So he’s played with a lot of poise from the tapes I watched and he certainly played with a lot of poise out there tonight. Good player.”
