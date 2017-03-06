All three defensive backs clock in the 4.4-second range in 40-yard dash, drawing strong reviews during the final day of workouts in Indianapolis.

The Huskies trio of defensive backs certainly appeared to help themselves at the NFL Combine.

Budda Baker, Sidney Jones and Kevin King all ran the 40-yard dash in the 4.4-second range Monday morning, drawing strong reviews during the final day of workouts in Indianapolis.

King, who measured at 6-feet-3 and 200 pounds, officially ran a 4.43-second 40 on Monday. King also ranked second among all cornerbacks with vertical jump of 39.5 inches.

Baker, 5-10 and 195, ran a 4.45-second 40, which ranked fourth among safeties at the Combine.

Jones ran a 4.47-second 40, and he is the top-rated cornerback by NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock.

Their strong showing came two days after former UW receiver John Ross broke the Combine record with a 4.22-second 40-yard time. NFL.com reported Monday that Ross will not run the 40 at UW’s Pro Day on Saturday.