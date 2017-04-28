Baker selected three picks after Kevin King in the second round.

The Arizona Cardinals traded up to selected former Washington safety Budda Baker in the second round (36th overall pick) of the NFL draft on Friday.

He’s the second Husky defensive back selected in the first four picks of the second round, joining cornerback Kevin King (Green Bay, 33rd overall).

Baker, a Bellevue High product, was named a consensus first-team All-America by the NCAA last season, when he led the Huskies with 71 total tackles and 10 tackles for loss.