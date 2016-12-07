Also, four-star cornerback Elijah Molden reaffirms his commitment to the Huskies after Oregon hires its new head coach.

Budda Baker, Washington’s standout junior safety, has been named to the Sporting News All-America first team, the first of what surely will be several All-America honors for the Huskies over the next week.

Baker, the Bellevue High School product, is second on the team with 65 tackles this season, including a team-high 9.0 tackles for loss. He also has two interceptions and two sacks.

Alabama has three players on the Sporting News first team: offensive tackle Cam Robinson, defensive lineman Jonathan Allen and linebacker Reuben Foster.

The Huskies play Alabama in the national semifinals Dec. 31.

Molden ‘solid’ to UW

The coaching change at Oregon hasn’t changed Elijah Molden‘s mind.

The four-star cornerback from West Linn, Ore., reaffirmed his commitment to the Huskies on Wednesday, telling UW co-defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake not to worry about him flipping to the Ducks. The Oregonian reported that Lake checked in with Molden after Oregon announced it had hired South Florida’s Willie Taggart as its new coach Wednesday.

“I’m solid to Washington,” Molden told The Oregonian. “I’m sure (Oregon will) reach out to me, but I’ll tell them right away that I’m solid to Washington.”

Molden’s father, Alex, was a standout defensive back for the Ducks in the ’90s.

“At the end of the day, I think Coach Petersen is one of the best coaches in college football,” Molden said. “Once I made my decision, I was 100 percent — even if Oregon hired my dad on staff.”