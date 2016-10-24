Baker one of 16 national semifinalists for the award.

Adam Jude
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Washington junior safety Budda Baker has been named one of 16 national semifinalists for the Jim Thorpe Award, presented to the nation’s top defensive back.

Baker, a first-team all-Pac-12 selection last year, is third on the team with 31 tackles this season, plus one interception and one forced fumble.

USC’s Adoree Jackson was the only other Pac-12 player named a semifinalist.

UW junior Sidney Jones, considered one of the top cornerback prospects for the NFL draft, was a surprise omission.

Through the first half of the season, Pro Football Focus ranked Jones among the top cornerbacks in the nation. Opponents had thrown at Jones just nine times in the first six games — and hed  allowed four receptions for 20 yards and no TDs. He had allowed only one catch for every 40.8 snaps he’s on the field, a mark that ranked No. 1 in the FBS.

Adam Jude: 206-464-2364 or ajude@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @A_Jude. Adam Jude is the UW football beat writer for The Seattle Times.