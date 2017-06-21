Rondeau named the 2016 winner as he enters his final season as the Voice of the Huskies.

Bob Rondeau, who announced this spring that the 2017 football season will be his last as the Voice of the Huskies, has been named the Washington State Sportscaster of the Year for the 11th time by the National Sports Media Association.

Rondeau previously won the award in 1981, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1998, 2010, 2011 and 2012.

Rondeau has been broadcasting UW football games since 1978. He will retire at the end of this season.

“I’ve always thought in my own mind that when the time came, I’d know,’’ he said in April. “My greatest fear in this has been to overstay my welcome, and certainly I’ve been welcomed here. The university has been fabulous through the years. IMG is a great organization to work for. My welcome was as long as I wanted it to be. I didn’t want to abuse that, never wanted to overstay that.”R

Last fall, Rondeau was named the 2016 winner of the National Football Foundation’s Chris Schenkel Award. He was also inducted into the Husky Hall of Fame last year.