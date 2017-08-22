UW's Vita Vea on the All-America second team.

Washington State senior guard Cody O’Connell and Washington senior linebacker Azeem Victor have been named to The Associated Press’ preseason All-America first team.

O’Connell, a 6-foot-8, 354-pound senior from Wenatchee, in 2016 became the second unanimous All-American in WSU history.

Victor, a 6-3, 231-pound senior from Compton, Calif., was a first-team all-Pac-12 selection in 2016. He missed the final three games of the season with a broken leg. He reiterated Monday that he is fully recovered from the injury.

“At this point in time I’m feeling great,” he said. “Just ready to roll. Everything that happened in the past, it’s in the past. That’s where I left it. Completely healthy, so I’m thankful for that.”

UW junior defensive lineman Vita Vea, a potential first-round NFL draft pick, was named to the AP All-America second team.