The injured linebackers are expected to play this week, Chris Petersen says.

Starting linebackers Azeem Victor and Psalm Wooching are expected to be available when No. 4 Washington hosts USC on Saturday at Husky Stadium.

Both were injured in the Huskies’ 66-27 rout at California late Saturday.

Wooching did not suit up for the second half after suffering an unknown injury in the first half. Victor appeared to have a minor setback late in the game.

“I think we’re OK,” UW coach Chris Petersen said after the game. “We’ll know more (Sunday), but I think those guys are fine. … If they don’t want to play this week (vs. USC) then that’s on them.”

Pettis the passer

There was, believe it or not, one passer on the field Saturday night with a better efficiency rating than Jake Browning. That distinction belonged to receiver Dante Pettis, who threw a trick-play touchdown pass, good for 39 yards, to tight end Darrell Daniels in the first quarter against Cal.

It’s a play the Huskies practice two or three times a week, Pettis said, but he was skeptical that coaches would ever call it in a game.

“I was joking around with coach (Bush) Hamdan earlier about how we were never actually going to run that play because he said (freshman) Aaron Fuller threw a better ball than me,” Pettis said. “I was like, ‘We’re not going to run the play, so it doesn’t matter.’ Sure enough we go out there and run the play today.”

For the record, Pettis’ first career completion gave him a passer rating of 757.6.

Kickoffs covered

Tristan Vizcaino‘s pooch kicks against Cal on Saturday night were by design, Petersen said. Cal finished with 125 yards on 10 kickoff returns, with a long of 29 yards.

“When you kick off a lot and you have those two (Cal returners) back there that can both do some things, you’re not going to just keep kicking it to them because they’re going to break it,” Petersen said. “We would kick it to them, give them a little bit of field position, but they weren’t going to take it back. We’re moving the ball around. When we did kick it to them they almost took it back again. We’ll keep evaluating that and moving the ball around.”