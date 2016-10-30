Victor had a career-high 16 tackles in the Huskies' victory at Utah.

The No. 4 Huskies (8-0, 5-0 Pac-12) will have their latest kickoff of the season Saturday in Berkeley for a 7:30 p.m. start against the Cal Bears, it was announced Sunday morning.

The game will air on ESPN. The network had exercised one of its six-day selection window to choose Pac-12 games for this week’s games.

The Huskies have opened as a 17-point favorite against Cal.

The kickoff time for UW’s next home game, against USC on Nov. 12, should be announced Monday morning.

Elsewhere, UW junior linebacker Azeem Victor was named Sunday the Walter Camp Foundation national defensive player of the week following his career-high 16 tackles in the Huskies’ 31-24 victory at Utah on Saturday. Victor was key in helping to limit the damage from Utah’s standout running back, Joe Williams, who had 172 yards on 35 carries.

Victor drew the ire of UW coach Chris Petersen after drawing an unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty that led directly to Utah’s first touchdown. Victor later was flagged for another personal foul after a facemask Williams, which set up Utah’s second touchdown.

Victor is the second UW player to earn Walter Camp honors this season. Psalm Wooching was the player of the week after his career-high three sacks against Stanford.