Huskies' leading tackler likely out for an extended period.

Junior linebacker Azeem Victor raised his right arm to acknowledge a standing ovation from the Husky Stadium crowd as he was carted off the field early in the second quarter Saturday evening, his right leg immobilized in an aircast.

Washington’s most feared defender and its leading tackler, Victor will almost certainly be out for an extended period.

There was no immediate update from UW on the extent of Victor’s injury. During the second half, Victor sent out a tweet that read: “I NEED my DaWgs to pull this one out. … I’m solid.”

Redshirt freshman DJ Beavers replaced Victor at middle linebacker.

It’s a significant blow for the Pac-12’s top-ranked scoring defense. Victor came into Saturday’s game against USC leading the Huskies with 68 tackles. Two weeks ago, he was named the Pac-12’s defensive player of the week after posting a career-best 16 tackles in a 31-24 victory at Utah.

The Huskies’ defense is already without senior outside linebacker Joe Mathis, the team’s sack leader who had foot surgery last week. He’s out for at least the rest of the regular season.

NOTES:

— USC led 17-6 at halftime, the first time Washington has trailed at halftime all season.

— UW true freshman safety Taylor Rapp had the first interception of his career off a Sam Darnold pass deflected by UW linebaker Keishawn Bierria. The Huskies brought a rare safety blitz from Budda Baker, forcing Darnold to hurry the throw. Rapp added his second interception off Darnold in the third quarter.

— Senior Jake Eldrenkamp, out the previous two games with an unspecified injury, returned to start at left guard for the Huskies.

— The Huskies wore all-black uniforms with an American flag inscribed in the “W” of their helmets as a tribute to the military. At halftime, the UW Marching Band gave tribute to the military as part of the 75-year anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.