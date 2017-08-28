Washington senior linebacker Azeem Victor and sophomore defensive back Austin Joyner have been suspended for Friday’s season opener at Rutgers, UW coach Chris Petersen announced Monday.

Petersen did not specify a reason for their suspensions beyond saying they violated team rules.

Victor, a preseason AP All-American, will miss one game, Petersen said. Victor broke his leg during a game against USC last November and missed the final month of the season.

“Guys make mistakes,” Petersen said. “Azeem’s a good guy. … You have team standards, you live by them.”

Joyner will serve a two-game suspension, meaning he will also miss UW’s home opener against Montana.

Senior tight end David Ajamu will miss the entire season after breaking a leg in practice about two weeks ago, Petersen said.

More details to follow.