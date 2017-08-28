Washington senior linebacker Azeem Victor and sophomore defensive back Austin Joyner have been suspended for Friday’s season opener at Rutgers, UW coach Chris Petersen announced Monday.
Petersen did not specify a reason for their suspensions beyond saying they violated team rules.
Victor, a preseason AP All-American, will miss one game, Petersen said. Victor broke his leg during a game against USC last November and missed the final month of the season.
“Guys make mistakes,” Petersen said. “Azeem’s a good guy. … You have team standards, you live by them.”
Most Read Stories
- Meet Seahawks rookie Chris Carson: Why he fell in the draft and how he locked up a roster spot
- Mount Zion pastor quits: ‘I am deeply hurt’
- 'Whole Foods + Amazon': Here's what's cheaper today at the high-end grocer
- Paul Ryan picked the most awkward spot in America to argue for corporate tax cuts | Danny Westneat
- Charleena Lyles had long turned to Seattle police for help before fatal confrontation
Joyner will serve a two-game suspension, meaning he will also miss UW’s home opener against Montana.
Senior tight end David Ajamu will miss the entire season after breaking a leg in practice about two weeks ago, Petersen said.
More details to follow.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.