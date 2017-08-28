Share story

Adam Jude
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Washington senior linebacker Azeem Victor and sophomore defensive back Austin Joyner have been suspended for Friday’s season opener at Rutgers, UW coach Chris Petersen announced Monday.

Petersen did not specify a reason for their suspensions beyond saying they violated team rules.

Victor, a preseason AP All-American, will miss one game, Petersen said. Victor broke his leg during a game against USC last November and missed the final month of the season.

“Guys make mistakes,” Petersen said. “Azeem’s a good guy. … You have team standards, you live by them.”

Joyner will serve a two-game suspension, meaning he will also miss UW’s home opener against Montana.

Senior tight end David Ajamu will miss the entire season after breaking a leg in practice about two weeks ago, Petersen said.

