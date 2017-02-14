Hamdan oversaw breakthrough seasons from star receivers John Ross III and Dante Pettis.

Bush Hamdan, Washington’s wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator in 2016, is set to leave the Huskies to join the Atlanta Falcons as their quarterbacks coach, The Sporting News reports.

The Huskies have been fighting to keep Hamdan on staff, a source close to UW told The Seattle Times, but his move to the NFL is “very” likely.

Hamdan came to UW in 2015 as a quality-control coach, then was promoted to wide receivers coach in 2016 and oversaw breakthrough seasons from star receivers John Ross III and Dante Pettis.

The 31-year-old Hamdan is a rising star in the coaching ranks. He quickly became one of the Huskies’ best recruiters last year, signing a “three-headed monster” of receivers in UW’s 2017 class earlier this month. And last week he helped secure a commitment from Austin Osborne, one of the top WR recruits in the Class of 2018.

Hamdan played quarterback at Boise State for Chris Petersen, who has been a mentor to the young coach.

“Bush Hamdan,” Petersen said last summer, “is one of those guys that changed our program (at Boise State) and made it unique, by the type of person he was and the teammate he was and what he was all about.”

Also, UW has hired Tyler Osborne a new graduate assistant coach, per coachingsearch.com. Osborne, the of Oregon’s longtime special teams coordinator, Tom Osborne, had been an intern on the Ducks coaching staff. Petersen and Tom Osborne are known to be close friends, having worked together on the Oregon staff in the late 1990s.