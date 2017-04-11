With a raise to $875,000 annually, Pete Kwiatkowski is believed to be the highest-paid assistant coach in program history.

Washington football coach Chris Petersen will earn an average annual salary of $4.875 million over the next seven years as part of his new contract, details of which were released Tuesday by the UW athletic department.

The Huskies’ seven returning assistant coaches also received contract extensions and pay raises, with defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski getting a bump to $875,000 annually through the 2018 season, which is believed to make him the highest-paid assistant coach in program history.

Kwiatkowski’s new deal makes him the Pac-12’s second-highest paid assistant coach at a public university. Oregon is paying new defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt $1.15 million a year.

UW offensive coordinator Jonathan Smith received the largest salary increase on his new two-year extension. In January 2016, Smith signed a one-year extension with UW for $440,000. This year, he signed a two-year extension worth $700,000 annually.