Kickoff set for 5 p.m. PT Friday in Piscataway, N.J.

First glance: No. 8 Washington Huskies at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

When/Where: 5 p.m. PT Friday at High Point Solutions Stadium, Piscataway, N.J.

TV/Radio: Fox Sports 1/1000 AM, 97.7 FM.

Latest line: Huskies are favored by 30.5 points.

Last meeting: UW opened last season with a 48-13 rout of Rutgers at Husky Stadium.

Coach: In his first season as a head coach, Chris Ash and the Scarlet Knights went 2-10 overall and 0-1 in the Big Ten last season. Rutgers is widely predicted to again finish last in the Big Ten East this season.

Star players: Senior Kyle Bolin was named Rutgers’ starting QB last week, winning a three-man competition for the job after transferring from Louisville to Rutgers in June. Bolin, a pro-style passer at 6-3 and 215 pounds, had made six starts over three seasons at Louisville before being supplanted by 2016 Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson. Bolin will be the fourth different QB in four years to start Rutgers’ season opener. … Even with Bolin starting, touted true freshman QB Johnathan Lewis is expected to see some time for Rutgers. … WR Janarion Grant is one of the most dynamic all-purpose players in the nation. Grant scored Rutgers’ lone touchdown against UW last season, on a 10-yard run midway through the fourth quarter. … Rutgers returns eight starters on defense, led by LB Trevor Morris (102 tackles last season).

By the numbers:

283: Rutgers averaged 282.4 yards of offense last season, which ranked 128th out of 128 FBS teams.

15.7: Rutgers averaged 15.7 points per game last season, which ranked 127th out of 128 FBS teams.

175-0: In three games against top-10 opponents last season, the Scarlet Knights were outscored 175-0. No. 2 Ohio State beat them 58-0; No. 4 Michigan blasted them 78-0; and No. 8 Penn State beat them 39-0.